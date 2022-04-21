Jimmy Kimmel calls Elon Musk controlling Twitter 'dangerous,' like 'one person in charge of nuclear weapons'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Late night comedy host Jimmy Kimmel declared Thursday that the idea of Tesla CEO Elon Musk having complete control of Twitter was akin to one person being in charge of all nuclear weapons.

The liberal comedian made the egregious comparison during an appearance on The New York Times' "Sway" podcast, joining other left-wing figures in lamenting Musk's effort to purchase the social media giant.

Host Kara Swisher began the topic by asking Kimmel about the divide in opinion over Musk's move to purchase the largely liberal platform, noting that some on the right saw him as their "savior," and some on the left as a "fascist."

Kimmel argued that there was "a real imbalance" within American media, mentioning equal time laws and how he thought they should apply to social media, rather than just television broadcasts.

He then, however, contradicted himself by suggesting not everyone should be allowed on social media platforms, pointing specifically to former President Donald Trump, who was permanently suspended form the platform in Jan. 2021.

"Do I think it’s better that Donald Trump is not on Twitter? One hundred percent, I do. Should everyone be allowed on Twitter? I don’t know. Maybe. I know that I probably wouldn’t be thrilled if Joe Biden was banned from Twitter. Of course, Joe Biden hasn’t been a major misinformation machine, and of course this is arguable, done a huge amount of damage to our country. But it’s not so easy. It’s not so clear," he said.

Swisher then asked Kimmel what he thought about Musk's effort to purchase Twitter.

"I think it’s so dangerous to have one person in charge of that. In the same way it’s so dangerous to have one person in charge of nuclear weapons," Kimmel claimed.

Swisher didn't question Kimmel's comparison, and instead moved on to ask about other topics.

Kimmel's alarm over Musk potentially controlling Twitter followed a meltdown by liberal critics distraught that the latter, a strong advocate of free speech, would obtain control over the platform.

"I am frightened by the impact on society and politics if Elon Musk acquires Twitter. He seems to believe that on social media anything goes. For democracy to survive, we need more content moderation, not less," liberal columnist Max Boot wrote, while others threatened to delete their Twitter accounts if Musk's offer was accepted.