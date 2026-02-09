Turning Point USA declares 'All-American Halftime Show' a 'massive success,' commits to 2027 return

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Turning Point USA (TPUSA) spokesperson Andrew Kolvet announced the organization plans to stage another alternative Super Bowl halftime show next year, calling the inaugural effort a "massive success" and citing at least 20 million views across social platforms as data continues to roll in.

Kolvet broke the news on "One Nation with Brian Kilmeade" on Sunday night and predicted that the 20 million view tally would rise to 40 or 50 million over the next 24 hours.

"So I can tell you, that's a shot across the bow. People are paying attention. And if you give us a year to plan this thing, I'm really excited to see what we can pull off," he said.

"We gotta do it for the country. And this was a massive success, and we were grateful to do it."

TPUSA’s "All-American Halftime Show" featured Kid Rock, Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice and Gabby Barrett. It streamed on YouTube at the same time as the NFL’s halftime show starring Bad Bunny.

The organization also paid tribute to TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk during the NFL halftime alternative. The tribute took place as Kid Rock finished up a song, and read: "In remembrance of Charlie Kirk," showcasing photos of Kirk’s wife, Erika, and their children.

Kolvet said Kirk had strong opinions about the halftime show.

"He wanted it to lift up the best ideals of our country, as opposed to pulling us down or being kind of the lowest common denominator. He wanted it to lift us higher. He wanted to be about our highest ideals."

Kolvet called the performance "good music for Americans, for people that wanted to feel proud about their country, wanted to love their country, love their God, and love some great music."

Bad Bunny’s halftime show drew criticism from President Donald Trump and boxer Jake Paul, in part because it was performed almost entirely in Spanish. Others, including country artist Kacey Musgraves, criticized TPUSA’s show and praised Bad Bunny’s performance.

