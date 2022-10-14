Expand / Collapse search
Jimmy Failla roasts AOC after protesters called her out: 'A rubber stamp' pretending to be a radical

Ocasio-Cortez heckled, called a 'coward' for supporting Ukraine war

Fox News Radio and Fox Nation host Jimmy Failla calls Rep. Alexandria Osacio-Cortez, D-N.Y., a 'fraud' and 'dope' after being confronted over her Ukraine war hypocrisy.

After a pair of protesters erupted during Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez' town hall event and confronted her over her stance on the Ukraine war, "Fox Across America" host Jimmy Failla roasted the New York Democrat for showing her "real truth" that she's not a radical outlier, but rather "a rubber stamp for the establishment" on "Fox & Friends First" Friday.

TUCKER CARLSON: A.O.C. IS NOT AT ALL WHAT SHE SAYS SHE IS – SHE'S A STOOGE

JIMMY FAILLA: I loved that moment because it was so revealing of AOC's real truth. She acts like an outlier, like a radical, but she's just a rubber stamp for the establishment, voting for more war, financing us to the brink of what Biden called nuclear 'Armageddon.' AOC got into Congress, went to Hot Topic and got all the cool brands for the lapel. You know, I'm a rebel. I'm a progressive. I look out for the little guy.

Protesters interrupted a Wednesday town hall held by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., criticizing her vote for military aid for Ukraine, in the Bronx, New York.

But what did she do for the little guy? She killed the Amazon jobs in her district, turned a blind eye to the crime spike and sent all the money that might fight it over to Ukraine. I love that heckler. We need him at the Yankees game today so maybe we can rattle the other team.

