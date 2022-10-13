AOC roasted on Twitter after being heckled by anti-war activists at her town hall

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., was roasted on Twitter Thursday after she called anti-war protesters "rude" for interrupting her town hall.

Ocasio-Cortez participated in a sparsely attended town hall in the Bronx, New York, Wednesday when a pair of protesters interrupted the event to protest the congresswoman's support of sending weapons to Ukraine.

"There will be no neighbors if there’s a nuclear bomb," one protestor said. "You voted to mobilize and send money to Ukrainian Nazis. You’re a coward. You’re a progressive socialist? Where are you against the war mobilization?"

"The Squad" lawmaker told the protesters they were "rude" for interrupting the event and to respect the other attendees who were waiting to ask questions. Social media users highlighted the number of empty seats and how Ocasio-Cortez previously supported protests that made people "uncomfortable."

TUCKER CARLSON: TULSI GABBARD'S CAREER AS A RISING DEMOCRATIC PARTY STAR CAME TO A HALT AFTER QUESTIONING THIS

Independent journalist Glenn Greenwald referenced Ocasio-Cortez's prior stance on protesting.

"AOC, 12/2020, on Antifa activists menacing politicians in public: Activists *should* be impolite. ‘The whole point of protesting is to make ppl uncomfortable,’" he wrote. He then juxtaposed the previous statement with "AOC, last night, to protesters confronting her for funding Biden's proxy war: I won't answer you! ‘You're being ruude!’"

Political commentator and host of "The Rubin Report" Dave Rubin suggested the event was a prime example of how Democratic figures look without being propped up by the corporate media.

"AOC does town hall, barely anyone shows up, and she gets her ass handed to her by a constituent. Progressives have no support other than corporate media and big tech," Rubin wrote, before quoting one of the protestors saying, "I believed in you and you become the very thing your sought to fight against."

LEFT AND RIGHT CELEBRATE TULSI GABBARD LEAVING DEMOCRATIC PARTY: 'WINNING'

Conservative commentator Matt Walsh highlighted how sparsely populated the Q&A event.

"One of the most notable things in this video is that there is almost nobody in the audience. And this is the Democrat Party's biggest star," he tweeted.

RedState deputy managing editor Brandon Morse commented on how the activists had mentioned former congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, and how she recently announced she left the Democratic Party.

"Gabbard may have left the Democrat Party, but she continues to haunt some of the politicians in it with her example," he tweeted.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

However, Ocasio-Cortez did have one defender.

"This is one of the dumbest things I've ever seen - screaming hysterically about opposing war while praising Tulsi Gabbard, avoiding any mention of Vladimir Putin, and blaming... AOC. Embarrassing," MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan wrote.

The Democratic lawmaker responded to Hasan's tweet, claiming the worst part about the protesters was that they were "yelling over" a deaf constituent who was asking a question.