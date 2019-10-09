Jordan challenges Schiff to release closed-door testimony that shatters Ukraine 'quid pro quo' theory

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., should release the full transcript of U.S. envoy Kurt Volker's congressional testimony, to show there was no quid pro quo agreement between President Trump and Ukraine, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio., said on "America's Newsroom" Wednesday.

Jordan pushed Schiff to release all documents and texts related to Volker's closed-door testimony and accused him of selectively choosing what information he would share with the public, to appease political considerations.

"Release the transcript so they can see what Ambassador Volker spent nine hours telling us," Jordan said. "Where he said there was no quid pro quo, there was no linkage... between security assistance dollars for Ukraine and any type of investigation into anyone in Ukraine or any investigation into the Bidens.

"He was clear about that [and] reinforced exactly what President [Volodymyr] Zelensky said when he said, 'I was not pushed by the administration,'" he continued. "Adam Schiff won't release that. Instead, there were 67 pages of text messages. Adam Schiff took a few of those text messages and released them. Release them all."

Jordan said the impeachment of a president should be treated with greater reverence and called on Democrats to release any and all sources that might lead to new information in the investigation.

"We're talking about impeaching the president of the United States -- 13 months before an election, based on an anonymous whistleblower with no first-hand knowledge who has a bias against the president, in an investigation being led by Adam Schiff," he said.

"The president was willing to release the transcript of the call with President Zelensky. Why won't Adam Schiff release the transcript of the special envoy who testified for nine hours?"

Jordan also predicted Democrats would vote to impeach Trump and said they had already made up their minds before the facts were in.

"On articles [of impeachment], it seems like they're headed down that road," he said.

"Unfortunately, I think they've made a decision before they've even looked at the evidence because there's no evidence to support this. Whether they'll do the formal inquiry and start this process the way they're supposed to, I don't know ... They continue to make the rules up as they go along."

Volker abruptly resigned after a whistleblower complaint claimed he traveled to Kiev to help Ukrainian officials navigate Trump's alleged request to investigate 2020 presidential hopeful Joe Biden, his son Hunter and their business dealings in Ukraine. The complaint also claimed that the envoy connected Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani with Ukrainian officials.

Democrats did not have the same takeaway from Volker's marathon interview last week.

"We saw further evidence that there was a shadow shakedown going on and that the lead [...] deputy for the president was Rudy Giuliani. You had an experienced diplomat working for free -- special envoy Mr. Volker -- who, in many ways, was a front for work that was being done on the side parallel to his efforts by Rudy Giuliani,” said Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., NBC News reported.

Fox News' Morgan Phillips contributed to this report.