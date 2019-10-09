Hillary on Biden-Ukraine allegations: 'fair game' to question judgment, but 'no evidence' of wrongdoing

While claiming there is "no evidence" that Joe Biden, or his son, Hunter, did anything wrong with regard to their ties to Ukraine, Hillary Clinton said Tuesday it was "fair game" to question their "judgment" in getting involved financially in the country.

Clinton accused President Trump of spreading disinformation about the former vice president to confuse the electorate, but also acknowledged there may have been questionable actions regarding Biden's son, and his ties to the Ukrainian gas company Burisma Holdings. Hunter reportedly was paid $50,000 a month while Burisma was under investigation for corruption.

"This is the goal of the Trump strategy. It is to raise questions," she said on PBS News Hour. "There is no evidence that either one of them did anything wrong. Could there be a question of judgment about his son? Well, that’s fair game. But there is absolutely no evidence, and there will not be any evidence, that Joe Biden did anything wrong.”

As an impeachment investigation continues to heat up over a phone call Trump had with Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky, he and other Republicans have pointed to Biden's connection with Ukraine and cried hypocrisy.

SCHWEIZER: HUNTER BIDEN 'WAS SELLING ACCESS' TO OBAMA ADMINISTRATION, WAS INVOLVED WITH 'CROOKED' COMPANY

Trump referenced a photo of Joe Biden golfing with Hunter along with executives from Burisma Holdings on Sunday, saying it constituted evidence of bribery and was a clear example of pay-to-play politics.

"The Biden family was PAID OFF, pure and simple! The fake news must stop making excuses for something that is totally inexcusable," Trump tweeted. "Sleepy Joe said he never spoke to the Ukrainian company, and then the picture came out where he was playing golf with the company boss and Hunter."

Joe Biden was also criticized for bragging on camera about getting top Ukraine prosecutor Viktor Shokin fired, while he was investigating Burisma Holdings in April 2016. Biden claimed he does not discuss business with his son and has never spoken with Hunter about his Ukraine business dealings.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News obtained copies of Rudy Guiliani's notes from a private interview he conducted with Shokin in January 2019, in which Shokin claimed he was told to back off from the investigation.

“Mr. Shokin attempted to continue the investigations but on or around June or July of 2015, the U.S. Ambassador Geoffrey R. Pyatt told him that the investigation has to be handled with white gloves, which according to Mr. Shokin, that implied do nothing,” Giuliani's notes stated.

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report