Jim Jordan: 'Laughable' for Pelosi to try to tell Mitch McConnell how to run the Senate

In an appearance on “Hannity,” Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, was baffled Thursday by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to delay sending impeachment articles to the Senate in order to wait to see how lawmakers lay out the trial for President Trump.

“Again, it’s laughable if it wasn’t so serious. The idea that Nancy Pelosi is going to try to negotiate with [Senate Majority Leader] Mitch McConnell and tell Mitch McConnell how to run the Senate? That is laughable," he said

In an unusual press conference, Pelosi on Thursday defended her decision to hold off on sending impeachment articles to the Senate, calling McConnell, R-Ky., a "rogue leader.” Pelosi repeatedly tried to shut down questions about the impeachment process.

Pelosi spoke to reporters after Democrats passed two articles of impeachment against President Trump in a Wednesday evening vote. She indicated the House would eventually send the articles over to the upper chamber but insisted it is up to the Senate to determine how the process develops going forward.

After an impeachment in the House, the articles are normally sent over to the upper chamber for an impeachment trial, but Pelosi signaled that the House is waiting for the Senate to set out how Trump's trial will be conducted before they determine next steps, such as designating impeachment managers who will represent them.

This prompted outrage from Republicans who worried she would simply refuse to transmit the articles, thus denying Trump the chance at acquittal.

Jordan said that Pelosi never expected to lose support for impeachment across the country and within her own party.

“Yesterday, we had one Democrat vote for us, we had another Democrat vote present, and we had a third Democrat switch parties because everyone sees the facts are on the president’s side," he said. “Now she doesn’t know what to do because they've been had and the American people see through it."

