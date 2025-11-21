Jim Jordan accuses DOJ of ‘spying’ on him for years through secret phone record subpoenas

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan revealed the Justice Department secretly obtained his phone records and other personal information as part of the yearslong investigation known as Arctic Frost.

The Ohio Republican joins a list of other conservative lawmakers and groups, including Turning Point USA, who were targeted by the probe during former President Joe Biden’s term.

"They were spying on me for 2½ years," Jordan said on "Hannity" Thursday night, calling it "the epitome of the weaponization of government" against political opponents.

The Arctic Frost investigation, led by special counsel Jack Smith, was launched in response to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack and focused on efforts to challenge the 2020 election results.

Jordan said he’s released documents showing what the DOJ subpoenaed from Verizon, including call detail records, names, addresses and payment information. The subpoena also included a secrecy order barring the company from notifying Jordan or anyone else about the request.

Prosecutors argued that alerting the congressman could pose a risk of "flight from prosecution, destruction of or tampering with evidence, intimidation of potential witnesses."

Jordan strongly disputed those claims and argued he has a right to privacy.

"It’s called the Bill of Rights. It’s called the Fourth Amendment, for goodness’ sake," he said.

"You got one branch of government, run by Democrats, going after the legislative branch, at the time run by the top Republicans. That’s how crazy this all is."

A Verizon spokesperson said the company "uncovered new information regarding Chairman Jordan and shared it with him as soon as possible," adding it is "committed to restoring trust through transparency."

Jordan said he and other lawmakers are weighing legislation to prevent similar actions in the future and vowed to hold those involved in the investigation accountable.

"This is not retribution in any way. It’s holding people accountable who did crazy, ridiculous things — like Jack Smith, like this Arctic Frost investigation and like the Biden DOJ."

On Wednesday, the House unanimously voted to repeal a law tied to the Arctic Frost investigation. It would have allowed senators, not House members, to sue the government if their phone records were secretly obtained.

The provision was part of a bill to end the government shutdown and drew criticism from lawmakers on both sides for its last-minute inclusion.