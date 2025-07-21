Jillian Michaels wants 'a hell of a lot more banned from our food supply' to protect Americans

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A famed fitness guru is a fan of the Make America Healthy Again movement and wants to see Robert Kennedy Jr.'s vision come to fruition.

Fitness trainer, entrepreneur and media personality Jillian Michaels spoke to Fox News Digital following her speech at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit in Tampa, Florida. Michaels is an advocate for a complete overhaul of American consumption of food and pharmaceuticals.

"I would love to see all the things that Kennedy campaigned on," Michaels said. "The MAHA movement, they're up against four of the biggest lobbies in the country. So, Big Ag, Big Food, Big Pharma, Big Insurance."

Michaels also expressed her support for alternative methods of treatment.

"I would love to see psychedelics into the FDA so that it can be used therapeutically for veterans, for people with addiction under medical use," she said.

She also believes ingredient bans should go beyond food dyes.

"Honestly, I would like to see a hell of a lot more banned from our food supply than just red number 40," she said, referring to the widely used synthetic food dye.

As changes occur, Michaels acknowledged that all changes won't happen instantly.

"You're certainly not going to get it all overnight, but [what] we need to appreciate is the small wins along the way," she said.

However, Michaels encouraged people to take accountability for their own health, "and ultimately, at the end of the day, which we're not going to get from the government, you can create in your own life by taking agency."

In January, the FDA banned red dye — called Red 3, or erythrosine — from foods, dietary supplements and ingested medicines after being linked to cancer, as Fox News Digital previously reported . Food manufacturers have until 2027 to remove that dye from their products, while drug manufacturers will have until the following year.

Artificial food colorings were originally manufactured from coal tar, while most synthetic food dyes today are made from petroleum, or crude oil, according to the American Chemical Society (ACS) website.

As the HHS noted in a press release in April, among the steps to be taken are "establishing a national standard and timeline for the food industry to transition from petrochemical-based dyes to natural alternatives; initiating the process to revoke authorization for two synthetic food colorings — Citrus Red No. 2 and Orange B — within the coming months; and working with industry to eliminate six remaining synthetic dyes — FD&C Green No. 3, FD&C Red No. 40, FD&C Yellow No. 5, FD&C Yellow No. 6, FD&C Blue No. 1, and FD&C Blue No. 2 — from the food supply by the end of next year."

