Dangerous or an opportunity? Social media as venue for discussing politics debated by young conservatives

Young conservatives at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit gave mixed opinions last week when asked about social media and whether it was a safe place to air their views, with some calling it dangerous and, others, an opportunity.

The young Americans Fox News Digital spoke to sounded off on the complexity of social media and its involvement in the political opinion of up-and-coming voters for generations to come.

"The First Amendment allows us the freedom of speech," Jacob, a summit attendee from New York, said. "If you do it the correct way, especially on social media, I don't believe that social media can be a dangerous or a bad place for talking about politics."

Ryan, a Florida native, touched on the echo chamber that social media algorithms can create — especially among political content. "The algorithm and stuff just gets you stuck in a one-track mind kind of thing, but it's good to see what other people think about politics and everything," she told Fox News Digital.

Zane, an event attender from North Carolina, touted a different perspective that alluded to the potential danger children can face when online.

"Growing up in a social media age, it's just so dangerous. You don't know who you're talking to most of the time, and it can kind of just change your viewpoints on a lot of things where it's better just to stay off and get stuff from your parents," he said.

Others, like Alex, a Tampa resident, commented on the censorship that can occur on certain digital platforms that heavily impacts diversified thought and perspective.

"There's a few forums, like Twitter I think, or X now that it is, it's become a lot more welcome to free speech and open discussion about politics, but there's still places like Facebook and Reddit I think are too heavily moderated at this point," Alex relayed.

When asked about the political issue most important to them, respondents expressed varying areas of concern, from abortion and sex trafficking to immigration and the economy.

Zane added, "The economy, especially growing up in this day and age, inflation, is such a big topic and just being sure that I grew up in an America where I can afford a house, afford to have a family and find a good job."



Alex touched on his family’s experience immigrating to America, citing, "My family's from Cuba. We came here legally, and I've seen how much illegal immigration has tanked the economy and just so many aspects of our daily life, so that's my biggest issue for sure."

"It'd be making America healthy again, and just the health crisis that's going on," Marty from Chicago told Fox News Digital. "That kind of brings up the aspect of what social media does to you… Staring at the phone for too long, it's going to rank up your anxiety, your depression, and I believe that we're in a health crisis, and something has to be done about that."