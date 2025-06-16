YouTube star Doctor Mike has warning for RFK Jr.'s MAHA movement

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Social media star Doctor Mike shared his thoughts in a new interview on the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement and how he believes the movement can be improved.

Board-certified physician and YouTuber Dr. Mikhail Varshavski has been outspoken about his criticisms of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. However, he told Fox News Digital in an exclusive interview that he would "without a doubt" be open to sitting with Kennedy if given the opportunity.

The Make America Healthy Again commission chaired by Kennedy has been "tasked with investigating and addressing the root causes of America’s escalating health crisis, with an initial focus on childhood chronic diseases, " the White House explained to Fox News Digital at the beginning of the second Trump administration.

EVERYTHING TO KNOW ABOUT MAHA

Doctor Mike said of the MAHA movement, "I think the movement has ignited a good conversation in that we're talking about health. So I like it for that."

But the physician is skeptical of the movement's methods. Doctor Mike applauded the desire to limit the amount of ultra-processed foods consumed by children, but believes the problems with these foods go beyond the ingredient list.

"The reason why ultra-processed food has been so harmful to us as a society is not because there's one specific chemical found in each of these foods. It's because the foods have been engineered in a way where they make you feel hungry very soon upon eating them, so they don't satiate you," he said. "Two, they're usually empty calories, meaning that there are not good micronutrients in them."

He believes the overconsumption of these foods is partially responsible for the obesity epidemic facing America today, and therefore argues that the problem is with overconsumption rather than simply what is in these foods.

HOW THE ‘SEXIEST DOCTOR ALIVE’ TRANSFORMED VIRAL FAME INTO HEALTH EDUCATION FOR MILLIONS

"I want to be as useful and practical as possible," he said. "That's what family medicine does. We find practical solutions for complex problems with our patients. And focusing and nitpicking on specific chemicals won't get us there."

A board-certified family medicine physician with 14 million YouTube subscribers, he makes videos focused on providing entertainment, information and answering questions on a variety of health-related topics. Doctor Mike immigrated to the United States from Russia with his family at the age of 6.

Doctor Mike doesn't believe focusing on ingredients will result in "drastic changes."

"These manufacturers are still trying to get kids to consume ultra-processed foods. That's their fiduciary responsibility. They want to make money for their shareholders. But what we have to do is shift that incentivization away and actually put laws on the books, guidelines on the book, where it's not just a handshake agreement and saying, please phase out these ingredients, but make sure what we're phasing out will actually help," he said.

Doctor Mike uses his YouTube channel to provide health information to millions of his subscribers, but also believes government agencies need to take a role in education to help Americans make better dietary decisions.

"We need to bring back education surrounding nutrition labels. And this needs to happen on a massive scale. Like I can do it on my social media all day long. But if the government agencies are now participating in this research, if it's not making its way to middle schools, junior high schools, high schools colleges, we're doing a disservice to our children," he said.

Doctor Mike wrote a Fox News op-ed in May about his opinions of RFK Jr. and the direction of the HHS, stating "our nation’s health system is in shambles, and the leadership of HHS plays a pivotal role in fixing this disaster."

Doctor Mike alleges that Kennedy, known for his vaccine skepticism, shares medical "misinformation," and doesn't believe he is the right person to lead the department.

"Today, I say that Kennedy is the wrong person to lead HHS. The integrity of our nation’s health agencies demands leadership grounded in facts, research, and transparency — not misinformation," Doctor Mike said.

However, he is open to talking with him.

"I think no matter how much you disagree with someone, the first step is to find common ground," Doctor Mike said. "And if there's truly an appetite for wanting to make people healthier, wanting people to make better decisions for themselves, I'm all for it."

NUTRITIONISTS REACT TO THE RED FOOD DYE BAN: ‘TOOK FAR TOO LONG’

The MAHA commission is focusing on four policy directives to reverse chronic disease, including providing Americans transparency on health data to "avoid conflicts of interest in all federally funded health research;" prioritizing "gold-standard research on why Americans are getting sick" in all federally-funded health research; working with farmers to ensure food is healthy, as well as affordable; and expanding health coverage and treatment options "for beneficial lifestyle changes and disease prevention."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Reached for comment, an HHS spokesperson told Fox News Digital, "Targeting harmful additives isn’t 'nitpicking,' it is a necessary first step in confronting a broken food system that’s fueling America’s chronic disease epidemic. As highlighted in the MAHA report, our nation's children are increasingly neglecting the whole foods essential for their health as the consumption of ultra-processed foods has surged. More than 1 in 5 U.S. children over age 6 are obese—a 270% increase since the 1970s.

"Meaningful, systemic change requires more than general advice; it demands bold action and accountability. That is exactly what Secretary Kennedy is delivering."

Fox News' Ashley J. DiMella and Emma Colton contributed to this report.