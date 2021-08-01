Expand / Collapse search
Published

August heats up with new Fox Nation content

Exclusive Clint Eastwood films, new JFK assassination miniseries

By Kristen Altus | Fox News
It’s officially August, which means summer isn’t over quite yet.

This month is already heating up with exclusive Fox Nation content so you can watch brand new episodes in your chill time.

From uncovering secrets of Area 51 to binge watching Clint Eastwood movies, be on the lookout for these titles dropping in August.

"JFK: The Conspiracy Continues"

Decades after the popular president was gunned down in broad daylight, many people are still asking "who really killed Kennedy," and why the government won't release all the assassination records.

Gregg Jarrett takes a deep-dive into the rumors surrounding JFK’s death, and the seemingly suspect details that later arose.

Was there a lone gunman? Why did it take 10 years to release surveillance footage? Is the government keeping records from being released?

New theories continue to come to the forefront of Americans’ minds.

"Area 51"

The secrets behind Area 51 uncovered in Fox Nation series Video

The secrecy surrounding Area 51 has helped fuel a myriad of conspiracy theories.

Paranormal advocates believe it to be the location where the U.S. government stores, hides, reverse engineers, and conducts tests on alien life and UFOs. Historians believe it to be a covert military installation dedicated to our national defense.

In 2013, the Pentagon acknowledged its existence but denied that Area 51 had any connection with extraterrestrials.

All this interest comes fast on the heels of newly declassified documents prompting the age-old query; "Are we alone in the universe?"

"Monsters Across America"

Upcoming ‘Monsters Across America’ searches for nightcrawlers in Yosemite Video

Bigfoot. Nightcrawlers. The Jersey Devil. Mothman.

Most people might say they’re urban legends, but others claim there’s proof of their existence.

Kacie McDonnell travels across America in search of people and places connected to monster sightings, and maybe she’ll spot one herself.

"Clint Eastwood: American Outlaw"

Six Clint Eastwood films to stream exclusively on Fox Nation Video

Six classic movies, one month.

Some of Clint Eastwood’s most iconic films will be available to stream only on Fox Nation. The titles include "Dirty Harry," "The Enforcer," "Sudden Impact," "The Dead Pool," "Heartbreak Ridge" and "Pale Rider."

In addition, two exclusive documentaries on Eastwood and his career will accompany the films’ premieres.

To make sure you don’t miss any of the action this August, visit FoxNation.com to sign up for a free trial.

Fox Nation programs are viewable on-demand and from your mobile device app, but only for Fox Nation subscribers. Go to Fox Nation to start a free trial and watch the extensive library from your favorite Fox News personalities.

Kristen Altus is a production assistant with Fox News.