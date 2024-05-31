JESSE WATTERS: They hate Trump for choosing politics to fight for something bigger than himself

Fox News host Jesse Watters breaks down why the Washington elites "hate" former President Trump Friday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: This is why they hate him. Biden is a lifelong politician, ran for president three times. The last time he didn't run to help the country, he ran to stop Trump. After he won, he didn't help the country, did he? Because he had already accomplished what he'd set out to do, his lifelong goal of being president.

Unlike them, Donald Trump didn't need politics. He had everything he wanted: Money, family, real estate, celebrity status. He chose politics to fight for something bigger than himself. For a country crippled by corrupt, lying fools and to make that country great again. He ridiculed them and that's the one thing you can't do in Washington, Republican or Democrat. Washington has to pretend it's virtuous. Trump dared to tell the truth. Their policies were stupid. They were hurting Americans. They were stupid. They were ugly inside and out. And he was more successful than all of them.

Washington status is built on prestige, and suddenly the rest of the country caught on. Maybe these politicians, journalists and experts were just pathetic pretenders, and the country started ridiculing them, too. But more importantly, started asking them questions. Washington couldn't have people mocking them and being curious as to why their policies weren't working, and why they were all allowed to insider trade and lie about it. So Washington did the one thing Washington's good at – protecting themselves by destroying someone else.