Biden mocks idea he's 'pulling the strings' in Trump prosecution: 'I didn't know I was that powerful'

President Biden mocked the notion that he was the one "pulling the strings" in prosecuting former President Trump to help himself politically.

Fox News' Peter Doocy asked Biden outside the White House whether he thought the conviction would help Trump in the presidential election, to which the president responded, "I have no idea."

"Are you worried this could happen to you someday?" Doocy then asked. "Somebody comes up with some charges and tries to bring you into court after your term?"

"Not at all," Biden responded. "I didn't do anything wrong. The system still works."

Doocy went on to ask the president about Trump's assertions that Biden is trying to hurt him politically.

"He thinks you're pulling the strings behind the scenes doing all of this to help yourself," Doocy said.

"I didn't know I was that powerful," Biden joked.

Earlier in the day, Biden had a silent reaction to a similar question that some thought spoke volumes.

As Biden was walking away after commenting on Trump's conviction, a reporter shouted out, "Donald Trump refers to himself as a political prisoner and blames you directly. What's your response to that, sir?"

The president paused at the question, turned back to the reporters and slowly flashed what some called a "disturbing" smile for almost 10 seconds before continuing to walk away.

Biden had touted the justice system in his remarks and said, "The American principle that no one is above the law was reaffirmed."

"It’s reckless, it’s dangerous and it’s irresponsible for anyone to say this was ‘rigged’ just because they don’t like the verdict," Biden said from the White House. "Our justice system has endured for nearly 250 years, and it literally is a cornerstone of America. Our justice system. The justice system should be respected, and we should never allow anyone to tear it down. It’s as simple as that."

On Thursday, Trump was found guilty on all 34 counts against him in the New York trial surrounding falsifying business records. His legal team vows to challenge the verdict.

Trump's defenders have blasted the guilty verdict, accusing Democrats of using lawfare to try to defeat him in the upcoming November presidential election.