JESSE WATTERS: Norfolk Southern doesn't think East Palestine deserves better?

Fox News host Jesse Watters says the government is taking Norfolk Southern's word on contamination at face value instead of caring about Ohioans on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

JESSE WATTERS: Did you know the same government is fighting off hundreds of lawsuits from Americans with cancer who drank the water at Camp Lejeune? Do you know what was in the water at Camp Lejeune that gave everybody cancer? Vinyl chloride, the same chemical, 500 tons of it, in fact, that was dumped on East Palestine .

Guess where the government gets their information from? The rail company that spilled the chemicals. They hired a ringer contractor to test the air in the water in Palestine. The EPA doesn't do any testing. The rail company does the testing. The EPA says, "Yeah, we tested it," even though they didn't.

