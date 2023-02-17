Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS
Trump to visit East Palestine after toxic train derailment

A source familiar with Trump's travel plans said the former president plans to visit East Palestine, Ohio on Wednesday

By Brooke Singman , Courtney De George | Fox News
East Palestine resident: ‘My throat’s been sore all day’ Video

East Palestine resident: ‘My throat’s been sore all day’

East Palestine resident Eric Whiting worries about the value of his home and the towns’ lost livelihoods after the train derailment.

EXCLUSIVE: Former President Trump will travel to East Palestine, Ohio next week to visit the area and members of the community as they grapple with the aftermath of the train derailment that led to a large release of toxic chemicals, Fox News has learned.

A source familiar with the former president’s plans told Fox News that Trump plans to travel to East Palestine on Wednesday to meet with members of the community. 

FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump arrives on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington.  (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

The source said Trump, who announced his 2024 presidential campaign in November, has a strong relationship with the people of Ohio.

EAST PALESTINE: HHS, CDC SENDING MEDICAL PERSONNEL AFTER TRAIN DERAILMENT, OFFICIALS SAY

Trump's planned visit comes after a train derailment on Feb. 3, when about 50 cars on a Norfolk Southern Railroad train carrying vinyl chloride derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, a small community that is located along the Ohio-Pennsylvania border.

Cleanup continues in a stream in East Palestine Park in East Palestine, Ohio, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. Residents of the Ohio village upended by a freight train derailment are demanding to know if they're safe from the toxic chemicals that spilled or were burned off to avoid an even bigger disaster.  (Lucy Schaly/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)

The company opted to release the gas from the derailed cars, releasing potentially deadly fumes and other dangerous chemicals into the air, to prevent a disastrous explosion. Local residents were told to evacuate the area during the release, but were assured it was safe to return on Feb. 9.

PETE BUTTIGIEG BLAMES TRUMP FOR OHIO TRAIN DERAILMENT AMID CRITICISM: 'WE'RE CONSTRAINED'

Residents of the East Palestine community have reported severe symptoms from toxins and chemicals that have seeped into the air and waterways since the derailment on Feb. 7.

A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of a portion of the derailed Norfolk and Southern trains Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

After more than two weeks, the Biden administration on Friday announced it would deploy medical personnel and toxicologists to East Palestine from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). 

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine requested HHS and CDC assistance on Feb. 16, after being denied aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. FEMA told DeWine Ohio isn't eligible for disaster assistance, even amid the derailment. 

In this photo provided by Melissa Smith, a train fire is seen from her farm in East Palestine, Ohio, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. (Melissa Smith via AP)

A White House official told Fox News Digital on Friday that FEMA, the agency that usually provides relief to communities hit by hurricanes and other natural disasters, isn't best equipped to support the state's current needs.

Brooke Singman is a Fox News Digital politics reporter. You can reach her at Brooke.Singman@Fox.com or @BrookeSingman on Twitter.

