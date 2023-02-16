JESSE WATTERS: Norfolk Southern isn't worried about giving answers to a town they pretty much just nuked

Fox News host Jesse Watters sounded off on the hazardous train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, and why officials aren't being held accountable on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

JESSE WATTERS: This slimy rail company and their CEO Alan Shaw are just worried about themselves. They're not worried about giving answers to a town they just nuked. They never even cared about the little guy in the first place. Just two days before the crash, the same derailed train broke down. Did that keep Shaw from sending his train out with barrels of chemicals knowing the train was also going to be riding on rickety brakes? No.

OHIO TRAIN DERAILMENT: OFFICIALS INSIST EAST PALESTINE IS SAFE BUT RESIDENTS AREN'T BUYING IT

Shaw gave the green light for the train to keep riding on. Now, after he set fire to 500 tons of spilled chemicals, he won't answer any hard questions. The only time Norfolk Southern shows their faces in the town is to goose residents into signing legal waivers. They wave the paycheck for a thousand bucks in their face and told them, "You're welcome. Oh, and by the way, you're on your own now." And $1,000 is chump change. We give illegal aliens $1,000 a day in New York and believe it or not, Norfolk Southern did the same thing back in 2005 when another one of their trains crashed and spilled chemicals all over a small town in South Carolina.

Norfolk Southern showed up with the same waivers and unfortunately, some of the residents were fooled into signing them and years later, when they got sick, Norfolk Southern wouldn't take their calls. These guys have a history of screwing over the little guy. They get away with it because they line the pockets of every politician in Washington. Now, the CEO, Alan Shaw, hangs out with Mayor Pete. Look at him. No wonder Pete's not getting anywhere near Palestine. No wonder Pete's downplaying this train wreck.