JESSE WATTERS: No one is really voting for Kamala Harris

Fox News host Jesse Watters argues Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate Tim Walz are cogs in the Democratic Party machine Tuesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: Actress Kamala Harris pretending to take important phone calls so she doesn't have to answer important questions from reporters. "Madam Vice President, do you still support reparations? Sorry, I'm on a call."

How do we know no one was on the other end of the line? Well, when your earbuds are in, you don't have to hold the phone to your ear. This phony campaign looks the same no matter who's on the ticket.

Here's Tim Walz. "What do you think about dead American hostages. Guys, I got a milkshake. It's going to melt. I got to go." Here's how different these campaigns are. Trump-Vance: 34 interviews since last month. Harris-Walz: one

Columnist, J. Peder Zane says Kamala Harris is just a cog in the Democrats machine. We shouldn't be fixated, really, on what Kamala knows or believes. No one's really voting for Harris. Democrats are voting for the party, not the face of the party. So when President Biden's turned to craggy, she was tapped as a more youthful, attractive spokesmodel. Like Biden, her vacuity is her appeal.

She's another empty vessel the Democrats' marketing whizzes can fill with blithe slogans. Democrats don't want decisive leaders who guide the nation. They don't want a president with vision. They want someone they can control.

The name on the ballot is largely irrelevant. Kamala's own thoughts are largely irrelevant. Her lack of insight and conviction is a plus. She won't be able to push back on anything the machine wants, like wars or profits or censorship.