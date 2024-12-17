JESSE WATTERS: Michelle Obama looks proud of her country again

Jesse Watters highlights how both Michelle Obama and VP Kamala Harris seem jubilant post-election despite warning people about a Donald Trump presidency.

JESSE WATTERS: I remember Michelle Obama saying if Trump won, women would suffer.

MICHELLE OBAMA WARNS OUR DEMOCRACY IS FADING IN SPECH BOOSTING VOTER PARTICIPATION

Trump's pretty much already president. So let's check in on Michelle.

Michelle Obama looks proud of her country again. Which is weird because Biden is about to turn the White House over to Hitler. Everybody should be scared, right? At the Obama house, it's Christmas as usual. The only thing keeping Michelle up at night is what to stuff in Barack's stocking.

Michelle just said her husband's cheap, doesn't listen and chases balls all day like a little boy. We'd show you the part where Jennifer Hudson asked Michelle about what it's going to be like living under a dictator and how women will survive the next four years, but she never asked.

Michelle, put down some ground rules for the interview. After the biggest election in the history of the country. Her words, not mine, Michelle said, don't ask me about politics.

Michelle is only allowed to be asked about her new book, her new Netflix show and her new fruit juice brand. Not very MAHA. Michelle has got to push product. It's the new Golden Age, remember? It's almost like she's saying life goes on.

The whole democracy is on the line was just a line. Kamala Harris, same thing. She lost to a tyrant and she's still laughing.