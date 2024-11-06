Stephen A Smith blasts Oprah Winfrey, Michelle Obama for 'alienating' voters

Those who endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris tried their best to get their candidate votes, but the vice president came up short.

President-elect Donald Trump has been elected as the 47th president of the United States, becoming the first person to win the election following a loss since former President Grover Cleveland.

However, ESPN pundit Stephen A. Smith was not fond of the tactics of some of Harris' supporters.

"In the end, celebrities, who are worth hundreds of millions, if not billions, who most American citizens feel are incredibly detached from their way of life and their quality of life, were not going to get away and guilt them into doing something different than what their experience says is going on and what they should do about it," Smith said on a recent edition of his "Stephen A. Smith Show."

He then played a clip of Oprah Winfrey saying a victory for Trump could mean they would never vote again.

"This is the kind of stuff that alienates an electorate, alienates a voter," Smith said. "Because the freedom that you tell them you have, you try to confiscate morally by letting them know, you ain’t worth a damn unless you vote the way we say you should vote. Who’s going to go for that in a general election? With an economy rife with inflation, with over 12 million people crossing the border … the value of their dollars dissipating before our very eyes."

Smith then went against a clip of former first lady Michelle Obama saying Black men voting for Trump was a vote against "us."

"If we don’t agree with you, we’re against you?" Smith questioned. "How do you think the men felt about that? So we have to do what you tell us to do; otherwise, we’re anti-you? You thought that worked? Do y’all know anything about most men? You think that’s going to work?"

Smith predicted in September that Harris would win, but she fell well short of the 81 million votes President Biden received in 2020.

It is the first time Trump has won the popular vote in his three election cycles.

