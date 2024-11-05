Obama releases Election Day video saying 'this is going to be close'

Former President Barack Obama released a new video on Tuesday telling Americans that "this election is going to be close."

"In some states, just a handful of votes in every precinct could decide the winner. So, you need to get out there and vote," Obama said in an Election Day message posted on X.

"So tell your family, talk to your neighbors, make a plan -- go to the polls with your friends and vote. Vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz," Obama added.

His remarks come after Michelle Obama warned Americans to "vote like your lives depend on it."

"If there’s someone in your life you’ve been meaning to talk to, now is the time. Send your loved ones a text or give them a call to make sure they’ve voted," she wrote on X.

"Time is running out for us to make an impact on this election -- so if you’re feeling anxious or worried, get out there and do something!" she added.

Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris also have posted messages on their X accounts asking Americans to head to polling places.

"TODAY is our last chance to defeat the corrupt establishment. GET OUT AND VOTE!" Trump said in one message.

"Voter enthusiasm is THROUGH THE ROOF because people want to Make America Great Again. That means lines are going to be long!" Trump said in another. "I need you to deliver your vote no matter how long it takes. STAY IN LINE! The Radical Communist Democrats want you to pack up and go home."

Harris described today as "your last chance to make an impact in this election" and that Americans should "help reach every last voter before polls close."