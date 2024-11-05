Expand / Collapse search
Obama releases Election Day video saying 'this is going to be close'

Former president claims ‘just a handful of votes’ on Election Day could decide winner between Harris, Trump

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
Pennsylvania voters reveal their presidential pick at the polls Video

Pennsylvania voters reveal their presidential pick at the polls

Fox News' Bryan Llenas reports from a polling location in Bensalem, Pa., as the Keystone State could choose the next president.

Former President Barack Obama released a new video on Tuesday telling Americans that "this election is going to be close." 

"In some states, just a handful of votes in every precinct could decide the winner. So, you need to get out there and vote," Obama said in an Election Day message posted on X. 

"So tell your family, talk to your neighbors, make a plan -- go to the polls with your friends and vote. Vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz," Obama added. 

His remarks come after Michelle Obama warned Americans to "vote like your lives depend on it." 

ELECTION DAY 2024: LIVE UPDATES       

Barack Obama in Philadelphia

Former President Barack Obama speaks at a campaign rally supporting Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris on Oct. 28, in Philadelphia, Pa. (AP/Matt Rourke)

"If there’s someone in your life you’ve been meaning to talk to, now is the time. Send your loved ones a text or give them a call to make sure they’ve voted," she wrote on X. 

"Time is running out for us to make an impact on this election -- so if you’re feeling anxious or worried, get out there and do something!" she added. 

Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris also have posted messages on their X accounts asking Americans to head to polling places. 

TRUMP CASTS VOTE IN PALM BEACH, SAYS ‘THIS WAS THE BEST CAMPAIGN WE RAN’ 

Michelle Obama and Kamala Harris

Former first lady Michelle Obama, left, and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris are seen at a campaign rally in Kalamazoo, Mich., on Oct. 26.  (AP/Jacquelyn Martin)

"TODAY is our last chance to defeat the corrupt establishment. GET OUT AND VOTE!" Trump said in one message. 

"Voter enthusiasm is THROUGH THE ROOF because people want to Make America Great Again. That means lines are going to be long!" Trump said in another. "I need you to deliver your vote no matter how long it takes. STAY IN LINE! The Radical Communist Democrats want you to pack up and go home." 

Donald Trump and Melania Trump walk after voting on Election Day

Trump, flanked by wife Melania, speaks to reporters as he votes at Mandel Recreation Center on Election Day in Palm Beach, Fla. (Reuters/Brian Snyder)

Harris described today as "your last chance to make an impact in this election" and that Americans should "help reach every last voter before polls close." 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

