Watters: From fake White House sets to paid child actors, 'Biden doesn't care'

With airline cancellations, soaring consumer prices and supply chain disruptions, Americans' lives are "harder, not easier," said Jesse Watters Saturday night on "Watters' World," adding that "Biden and the people around him are so out of touch with reality."

"The country doesn't trust him or respect him. We watch him react to problems like he's intoxicated, sloppy, careless and slow. Americans are suffering," said Watters. "Americans have had enough."

"They're living in a fantasy land where if they say things are fine, the media is just going to repeat it and they can go back to bed," Watters continued, "but the media isn't repeating Biden's lies as much as they used to."

Watters pointed to backlogged supply chains, which consumed national news last week and resulted in a backlog of American imports and sharp criticism of President Biden.

"U.S. ports are gridlocked in L.A., and Long Beach ports are massively backlogged. All of the products we have made in China nowadays, we have to rely on them for everything," said Watters.

The host noted the cause of these backlogs can be tied directly to the production of U.S. consumer goods in China.

"Biden and his buddies put the factories there, and now we're crunched," Watters said. "This is expected to last past the end of the year. Across the country, hundreds and hundreds of cargo ships just waiting to drop off their items. Not enough truck drivers to drive the product to market, either."

Watters responded to White House press secretary Jen Psaki's remarks that America is experiencing these crises because "demand is up and the economy is turning back on."

"Don't you get it?" asked Watters. "Nothing is working because the Biden economy is so great. That's their talking point. Just like Afghanistan, nothing but a success. High prices and empty shelves. That's a sign of progress."

"We can't fly either," Watters continued. "Southwest Airlines seeing thousands of flights delayed or canceled since last weekend, and they expect it to last through the holidays. Pilots and staff are protesting Biden's vaccine mandate, and the Southwest CEO said he doesn't even want to do the mandate, but he has to because the president forced his hand."

"While the problems continue to pile up like crazy, VP Kamala Harris has been up to basically nothing but this: a NASA's space video with kids to try to make herself look relatable," he continued. "Those weren't real kids. Those were hired child actors. The company was Canadian. She didn't even use an American company, and the company's called 'Sinking Ship Productions.' You can't make this stuff up."

Watters argued that Biden doesn't care and that his administration "checked out."

"He's not even doing anything to show he cares, like a low-grade politician would," Watters said. "They lost the room, creating a distance bigger than ever before between the American people and the presidency. Fake White House sets, paid actors, spin lies. They're disrespecting you.

"The buck doesn't stop at Biden, that's for sure," said Watters.