Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Dan Bongino: Biden is the Grinch who stole Christmas

As a note of 'gratitude,' Bongino offered the Biden administration a lump of coal as a 'gift for Christmas.'

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Bongino: Biden's administration ruins everything it touches Video

Bongino: Biden's administration ruins everything it touches

'Unfiltered' host discusses Biden's war on energy and how the president is stealing Christmas

Dan Bongino revealed how the Biden administration's policies are ruining Christmas Saturday on ‘Unfiltered.’

DAN BONGINO: If you’ve been a regular viewer of this show, you know I’ve been warning you about how everything the Biden administration touches, it burns to the ground. Everything. But is it possible, could they possibly even screw up Christmas? … We have the holiday seasons rapidly approaching, and even though it’s been a rough year or two, it’s always a time of joy. But leave it to the Biden administration grinches to ruin it for everyone. 

These guys are really talented, this Biden administration, at screwing things up. They have a 100% success rate at failure. It’s amazing, it’s like a skill. They’re so good at failing. 

So, as a note of gratitude to them, I’d like to offer them a gift for Christmas. You earned it. Joe, Peppermint Patty there, Fauci. Here it is: it’s coal! Well, actually it’s charcoal. See that? Because I can’t even afford real coal, so I had to go with charcoal…I can’t even afford actual coal, because they’ve ruined the coal industry too.

WATCH DAN BONGINO'S FULL MONOLOGUE HERE:

Bongino: Biden's administration ruins everything it touches Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.