Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash

JESSE WATTERS: Is Hunter on the path to prison, a party or a pardon?

Jesse Watters says Hunter Biden is 'still being treated like a kid'

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Watters: Hunter's going on a ‘publicity tour for his fingerpaintings’ Video

Watters: Hunter's going on a ‘publicity tour for his fingerpaintings’

Fox News host Jesse Watters reacts to Hunter Biden's interview on the 'Moby Pod' on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

Fox News host Jesse Watters weighs in on Hunter Biden's "publicity tour for his fingerpaintings" on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: Well, Hunter Biden's been speaking for hours to podcasts instead of speaking to congressional investigators. Hunter says he has burning needs and incredible stamina.

HUNTER BIDEN’S ART DEALER PRAISES FIRST SON, SAYS HIS PERSPECTIVE IS ‘VERY MUCH NEEDED’ AS PROBES HEAT UP

Hunter has burning needs? Might want to have a doctor check that out. And if Hunter thinks he's on the hero's path, he's driving drunk again. There's nothing heroic about Hunter Biden. He's either on the path to prison or maybe a party — or maybe a pardon, more like it. Also, Hunter wants you to know that he's really deep…

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hunter is still trying to sell paintings to whatever sleazy foreign national or nitwit Biden donor that'll buy it. He's not setting the record straight about his addiction. He's going on a publicity tour for his fingerpaintings. 

Hunter Biden skips deposition and angers Republicans Video

This article was written by Fox News staff.