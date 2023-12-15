JESSE WATTERS: Is Hunter on the path to prison, a party or a pardon?

Fox News host Jesse Watters weighs in on Hunter Biden's "publicity tour for his fingerpaintings" on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: Well, Hunter Biden's been speaking for hours to podcasts instead of speaking to congressional investigators. Hunter says he has burning needs and incredible stamina.

HUNTER BIDEN’S ART DEALER PRAISES FIRST SON, SAYS HIS PERSPECTIVE IS ‘VERY MUCH NEEDED’ AS PROBES HEAT UP

…

Hunter has burning needs? Might want to have a doctor check that out. And if Hunter thinks he's on the hero's path, he's driving drunk again. There's nothing heroic about Hunter Biden. He's either on the path to prison or maybe a party — or maybe a pardon, more like it. Also, Hunter wants you to know that he's really deep…

Hunter is still trying to sell paintings to whatever sleazy foreign national or nitwit Biden donor that'll buy it. He's not setting the record straight about his addiction. He's going on a publicity tour for his fingerpaintings.