Hunter Biden’s gallery sold first son’s artwork to major Dem donor appointed to prestigious commission: Report

President Biden appointed Hirsh Naftali to the Commission for the Preservation of America’s Heritage Abroad in July 2022

Bradford Betz
By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Hunter Biden’s artwork has reportedly brought in at least $1.3 million and one of the buyers was a prominent Democratic donor who was appointed by President Joe Biden to a prestigious commission. 

Documents obtained by Business Insider showed that the buyer is Elizabeth Hirsh Naftali, a real estate investor from Los Angeles. 

Hunter Biden Air Force One

Hunter Biden disembarks from Air Force One at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base in Syracuse, New York, U.S., February 4, 2023. (REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz)

President Biden appointed Hirsh Naftali to the Commission for the Preservation of America’s Heritage Abroad in July 2022 – eight months after the first son’s first art opening. It’s not clear, however, whether her purchase came before or after the appointment. 

Naftali is a prominent Democratic donor, having donated more than $200,000 to the Biden Victory Fund and nearly $30,000 to the Democratic National Campaign Committee this year. 

DOJ OFFERS HUNTER BIDEN INVESTIGATOR FOR TESTIMONY BEFORE THE HOUSE

The documents obtained by Business Insider also indicate another buyer purchased Hunter Biden’s artwork for $875,000 though their identity has not been revealed. 

Fox News Digital has reached out to the White House, the Commission for the Preservation of America’s Heritage Abroad, and Hunter Biden’s legal counsel for comment. 

Biden’s counsel Abe Lowell told Business Insider that the gallery "sets the pricing and handles all sales based on the highest ethical standards of the industry, and does not disclose the names of any purchasers to Mr. Biden." 

The report comes as the House Oversight Committee, House Judiciary Committee, and House Ways and Means Committee are conducting a joint investigation into the federal probe into Hunter Biden, and whether prosecutorial decisions were influenced by politics. 

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 

