JESSE WATTERS: Dems know they are losing control

Fox News host Jesse Watters implored voters to seek out primary sources for information instead of learning news through a "liberal lens" Tuesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: No wonder [Democrats] want to talk about January 6 all day when that's their economic message, and guess where January 6 ranks in the list of issues voters care about? January 6 ranks 19th on the list of important issues — 19th. So naturally, NBC led with it yesterday morning. The Peacock network hosted a panel of Trump Republicans and the reporter, Elise Jordan, asked the group about January 6 trying to embarrass them, you know, but she ended up being the one embarrassed herself because the Trump voters knew more about what happened that day than this so-called reporter.

You see, the people don't need to get their news from NBC anymore. The people can get their news directly from the source. We don't want it filtered through a liberal lens. Deep down, the Democrats in the media know they're losing. They're losing touch with the people and they're losing control over the people.