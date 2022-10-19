Jan. 6 committee issues Trump subpoena seeking testimony on Capitol riot

The House Select Committee on Jan. 6 issued a subpoena Friday to former President Donald Trump in relation to the 2021 riot at the Capitol.

Trump is requested to appear for a deposition on Nov. 14 at 10 a.m., either in the U.S. Capitol or via video conference, and provide records regarding his actions on the day when rioters stormed the Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021.

The committee did not ask Trump to appear for an open hearing.

The subpoena requests documents and communications between Trump and aides, staff and colleagues from Signal, an encrypted messaging app.

The committee agreed to the subpoena for testimony from Trump during its business meeting last week.

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo. , offered the subpoena motion after members made a presentation of Trump's role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by Trump supporters. The committee's vote was unanimous.

"We must seek the testimony under oath of January 6th's key player," Cheney said of the motion to compel testimony from Trump.

Trump published a letter on Oct. 14 ripping the House Select Committee on Jan. 6 for failing to investigate what he considers basic questions surrounding the riot.

At no point in his memo did Trump clarify if he would honor the subpoena or ignore it.

Trump has not only rejected overtures to testify before the panel, but he has called on allies and former staff to do likewise.

