Donald Trump
Published

Jan. 6 committee issues Trump subpoena seeking testimony on Capitol riot

Jan. 6 committee voted to issue Trump subpoena more than 15 months after panel was created

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
Jan. 6 committee votes unanimously to subpoena Trump Video

Jan. 6 committee votes unanimously to subpoena Trump

Fox News' senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram reports.

The House Select Committee on Jan. 6 issued a subpoena Friday to former President Donald Trump in relation to the 2021 riot at the Capitol.

Trump is requested to appear for a deposition on Nov. 14 at 10 a.m., either in the U.S. Capitol or via video conference, and provide records regarding his actions on the day when rioters stormed the Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021.

The committee did not ask Trump to appear for an open hearing. 

The subpoena requests documents and communications between Trump and aides, staff and colleagues from Signal, an encrypted messaging app.

The committee agreed to the subpoena for testimony from Trump during its business meeting last week.

MARK MEADOWS COMPLYING WITH DOJ SUBPOENA, TURNING OVER DOCUMENTS PREVIOUSLY SHARED WITH HOUSE JAN. 6 COMMITTEE

Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., center, makes remarks during the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol.

Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., center, makes remarks during the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., offered the subpoena motion after members made a presentation of Trump's role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by Trump supporters. The committee's vote was unanimous.

Read the Trump subpoena:

"We must seek the testimony under oath of January 6th's key player," Cheney said of the motion to compel testimony from Trump.

REPUBLICANS PLANNING TO RELEASE OWN REPORT ON JAN. 6 SECURITY FAILINGS

Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a rally to support local candidates at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 3, 2022.

Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a rally to support local candidates at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 3, 2022. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Trump published a letter on Oct. 14 ripping the House Select Committee on Jan. 6 for failing to investigate what he considers basic questions surrounding the riot.

At no point in his memo did Trump clarify if he would honor the subpoena or ignore it.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a Save America Rally to support Republican candidates running for state and federal offices in the state at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown, Ohio, on Sept. 17, 2022.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a Save America Rally to support Republican candidates running for state and federal offices in the state at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown, Ohio, on Sept. 17, 2022. (Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

Trump has not only rejected overtures to testify before the panel, but he has called on allies and former staff to do likewise.

Fox News' Kelly Phares contributed to this report.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

