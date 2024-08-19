JESSE WATTERS: Democrats think Biden is 'toxic'

Fox News host Jesse Watters gives his take on alleged party unity at 2024 Democratic National Convention in his opening monologue Monday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: This was supposed to be Joe Biden's big week. A month ago, he was shopping for new aviators, getting Botox and booking hotels for Hunter. Now, Biden's not even staying the night. After his speech, Biden's flying straight to California for a week-long vacation. He's going to watch the convention from his couch like everybody else. If the party was unified, as they say they are, and Biden stepped down for the greater good of the country, as he said he did, and the last four years were worthy of Mount Rushmore, he'd be holding court in Chicago all week, soaking up the love, holding fundraisers for Harris.

PLANNED PARENTHOOD OFFERING FREE ABORTIONS, VASECTOMIES AT DNC

Hillary threw Bill a birthday party this afternoon. Biden didn't even show up. The truth is this: The Democrats don't want Biden anywhere near this convention. He's toxic, and they don't want him standing on stage with Kamala. That's not going to help her at all. And Biden doesn't even want to be here. He's humiliated, and they're isolating him like he has the 'Rona. Trump was shot in the head 48 hours before the RNC, and he showed up every day with a bandage on his ear.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biden was stabbed in the back, forced to speak on Monday night as far away from Kamala as possible, and now he's evacuating quicker than Afghanistan. Biden hates Barack. Michelle hates Biden. Biden hates Pelosi, and the Clintons hate them all. It's so fake. They're going to shower Biden with love before they tell him to hit the showers.