Klobuchar, Psaki gush over Biden ahead of DNC speech: 'He literally saved our democracy'

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and MSNBC host Jen Psaki gushed over President Biden ahead of his upcoming speech at the Democratic National Convention, predicting a room full of "tears of joy" for the man credited with "literally saving Democracy."

Klobuchar joined MSNBC's "Inside with Jen Psaki" Sunday to discuss the upcoming convention, which will feature an address from Biden on Monday night. Biden's appearance comes less than one month after he suspended his presidential campaign following intense pressure from party leaders and endorsed Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee.

Psaki, a former White House press secretary in the Biden administration, said that while the convention will focus on Harris at the top of the ticket, "it's also about honoring the legacy of Joe Biden" and his "commitment to public service."

Klobuchar said "everyone is just going to want to give him a big hug" as Psaki appeared to fight back tears.

"There is going to be so much love for Joe Biden. There’s going to be tears of joy when he walks into that hall," Klobuchar said. "I love that major focus of this is going to be on democracy. He literally saved our democracy in the U.S. He beat Donald Trump….you're going to hear him talk about that Democracy that he has upheld."

"He’s going to be hugging a lot of people," Psaki said. "I heard that staff are coming in, alumni are coming in…"

Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell similarly heaped praise on Biden during an MSNBC appearance a day earlier, telling "The Weekend" Saturday that Biden belongs on the Democratic Mount Rushmore.

"The legacy that this president is going to leave is that our kids will drive on roads that he built. They’ll power their devices with chips that he manufactured. And they will feed their families with jobs he created," he said.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also suggested earlier this month that Biden could be added to Mount Rushmore after suspending his campaign.

Biden's speech will mark the beginning of the four-day convention to nominate Harris as the top of the Democratic ticket. The party is reportedly planning a massive celebratory sendoff for Biden at the convention, despite reports that he remains bitter toward the top Democrats who organized his ouster from the 2024 presidential race.

Biden will deliver his address on Monday night after Hillary Clinton and others. Two other Democratic former presidents will take the stage the following nights, with Obama headlining Tuesday and Bill Clinton on Wednesday, followed by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. Harris will take the stage on Thursday, completing the transition.

