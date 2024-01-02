Harvard President Claudine Gay faces six new plagiarism charges: Report

Harvard President Claudine Gay is facing six new plagiarism charges in another development of an unfolding academic scandal that has rocked one of America's most prestigious universities.

The new charges were first reported on by The Washington Free Beacon and included this claim: "In a 2001 article, Gay lifts nearly half a page of material verbatim from another scholar, David Canon, a political science professor at the University of Wisconsin." The total number of plagiarism allegations against Gay are near 50, or "half of Gay's published works," according to the Free Beacon.

Some Harvard students have called on Gay to resign following weeks of allegations regarding her handling of campus antisemitism, as well the mounting accusations of plagiarism.

Two opinion writers called on Gay to step down in a Harvard Crimson piece published Sunday, responding to an editorial from the student newspaper saying she should stay put in spite of the plagiarism charges.

"Harvard’s presidency is no mere empty honor; it is a deeply challenging managerial job with deeply challenging duties, not least of which is navigating national outcry," Brooks Anderson and Joshua Kaplan wrote. "In each of these respects, Gay has failed. The Harvard Corporation must find a leader who can do better."

The complaint against Harvard, shared by the Free Beacon, gave multiple possible examples of plagiarism. "At one point, Gay borrows four sentences from Canon’s 1999 book, Race, Redistricting, and Representation: The Unintended Consequences of Black Majority Districts, without quotation marks and with only minor semantic tweaks," the outlet summarized. "[Gay] does not cite Canon anywhere in or near the passage, though he does appear in the bibliography."

Canon told the Free Beacon that he was not "concerned" about the controversial passages in question.

"I am not at all concerned about the passages," Canon said. "This isn't even close to an example of academic plagiarism."

The Free Beacon noted the latest charges were not listed in the Harvard Corporation's review of Gay's published works put out in December.

The complaint filed against Gay calls for an investigation to be "opened to determine whether any Harvard personnel subject to the policy on research misconduct failed to report ‘observed, suspected, or apparent research misconduct’ by Claudine Gay" to the Research Integrity body at Harvard.

Harvard University and the FAS Research Integrity Officer did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

