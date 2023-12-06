Musk, Portnoy among those appalled by Ivy League presidents' testimony on antisemitism: 'Resign in disgrace'

The presidents of Harvard University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and The University of Pennsylvania (UPenn) shocked and angered social media users with testimony given during a congressional hearing on antisemitism.

The school leaders arrived at Capitol Hill on Tuesday to answer questions about rising antisemitism on their campuses before the House Education and Workforce Committee.

During the hearing, MIT President Sally Kornbluth was asked whether calling for the genocide of Jews violates the private land-grant research university's codes of conduct regarding bullying and harassment.

"If targeting individuals, not making public statements," Kornbluth replied.

HARVARD, MIT AND UPENN PRESIDENTS PRESSED ON 'RACE-BASED IDEOLOGY OF THE RADICAL LEFT' AT ANTISEMITISM HEARING

When asked again, Kornbluth said she had not heard calls for the genocide of Jews on campus.

"But you've heard chants for intifada," Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., said, a reference to the Arabic word "uprising" or "shaking off." The term has been used to describe periods of Palestinian resistance against Israel, often in the form of terrorism.

"We have heard chants which can be antisemitic depending on the context when calling for the elimination of the Jewish people," Kornbluth said.

The MIT leader noted that such incidents would be investigated as harassment if found to be "pervasive and severe."

UPenn President Elizabeth Magill was then asked the same question. She told Congress that if the speech turned into conduct, it would be considered harassment.

STEFANIK GRILLS HARVARD PRESIDENT OVER STUDENTS CALLING FOR 'INTIFADA,' RAMPANT ANTISEMITISM ON CAMPUS

She added that it was a "context-dependent" situation that would constitute bullying and harassment if it was "directed," "pervasive," and "severe."

Magill was asked repeatedly if she would answer "yes" that calling for the genocide of Jews constituted harassment.

"It can be harassment," she eventually said.

The question was then posed to Harvard President Claudine Gay, who also said it could depend on the "context" and if it targets specific individuals.

The responses from the university leaders were met with outrage online.

Barstool Sports owner and founder David Portnoy released a lengthy statement on the testimony to his website, admitting he "couldn't keep his mouth shut" after watching the video from Congress. He said the responses from the school left him "speechless" and "irate."

HARVARD WHISTLEBLOWER POINTS TO 'UNDISGUISED CALLS FOR THE MURDER OF JEWS' AFTER LAUNCH OF FEDERAL PROBE

"SERIOUSLY WHAT F---ING World AM I Livening IN," Portnoy wrote. "Hey how about this? I think we should MURDER the deans of MIT, Harvard and Penn and their entire families too. How about that? I doubt they'd love people chanting that."

He added that the video made him want to puke and suggested that no other minority, religious, or ethnicity would face open intimidation without the perpetrators being kicked out of the school or thrown in jail.

Bill Ackman, the CEO of Pershing Square, said the response from university leaders could be "the most extraordinary testimony ever elicited in the Congress."

"The presidents' answers reflect the profound educational, moral and ethical failures that pervade certain of our elite educational institutions due in large part to their failed leadership," he wrote on X.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He also urged the presidents to "resign in disgrace."

"Academia has lost its moral authority," the Campaign Against Antisemitism said.

The owner of X, Elon Musk, also weighed in on the testimony, writing, "let me help them out here: Calling for the genocide (death) of anyone obviously constitutes harassment."

Musk, who graduated from UPenn, said the university was "not like this" when he attended.

MIT, Harvard and UPenn did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.