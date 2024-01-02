Expand / Collapse search
Antisemitism Exposed

Harvard president Claudine Gay to resign amid antisemitism, plagiarism controversies, reports say

Harvard President Claudine Gay to step down Tuesday, reports say

Danielle Wallace By Danielle Wallace Fox News
Published
Leo Terrell: There is tremendous pressure on Harvard to keep Claudine Gay Video

Leo Terrell: There is tremendous pressure on Harvard to keep Claudine Gay

Fox News contributor and attorney Leo Terrell weighs in on the plagiarism accusations against the Harvard president.

Harvard president Claudine Gay is expected to resign Tuesday afternoon, according to reports citing unnamed sources. 

According to the Ivy League school's newspaper, the Harvard Crimson, Gay's resignation will bring an end to the shortest Harvard presidency in the university's history. 

The Boston Globe also reported about Gay's expected resignation, citing sources saying Harvard’s provost, Dr. Alan Garber, will become interim president. 

Claudine Gay

Harvard President Claudine Gay is reportedly to step down.  (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Gay, along with the presidents of MIT and UPenn, faced harsh backlash for failing to clarify at a House Education and the Workforce hearing last month whether calls for intifada or the genocide of Jews on campus violated their institutions' codes of conduct or policies against bullying and harassment. 

The hearing came in response to rising antisemitism at American universities following Hamas' October 7 terrorist attacks in southern Israel. 

Gay has also been at the center of a scandal in which she was accused of multiple instances of plagiarism in scholarly works.

Danielle Wallace is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering politics, crime, police and more. Story tips can be sent to danielle.wallace@fox.com and on Twitter: @danimwallace. 

