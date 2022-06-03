Jesse Watters: Biden punishing law-abiding Americans for problems Washington created

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Jesse Watters told viewers in Friday's opening monologue on "Jesse Watters Primetime" that there's a "culture of violence" in America and the left's fingerprints are all over it.

JESSE WATTERS: We know a bad leader when we see one. They refuse to be accountable, don't have any answers to our problems, but are always quick to blame. Last night, Joe Biden did just that when he told the law-abiding Americans that he's going to punish them for all the problems Washington created… Joe Biden is targeting you for liberalism's failures. He's ready to strip away your right to defend yourself, your family. The president even went so far last night as to point fingers at Republicans for the tragic mass shooting our country has had to suffer through… Facts don't matter to Joe Biden. Mass shootings with assault weapons didn't triple after the ban expired. Bill Clinton's 1994 assault weapons ban was a failure. It was a shell game. Manufacturers just tweaked a few features on the gun and sold it. It was just for show. The Washington Post, of all places, even debunked the lie that the ban drove down mass shootings, gave out a few Pinocchios for it.

…

But for years, Democrats have been using this lie to justify taking away your right to protect yourself. There's a culture of violence in this country, and Gutfeld said it the best: The left's fingerprints are all over it. They've emptied our prisons during COVID. What do you think the ex-cons are up to right now? Finger-painting? They enacted bail reform, flooding our streets with violent felons to prey on you. They defunded the police in inner cities and then turned a blind eye to Black-on-Black crime, most of it committed with hot handguns. Then the liberal DA's plea down the gun charges and let the perps skate. Gangs are shooting each other up every single weekend in places like Chicago, and homicide rates are being broken all across the country.

Can you guess who's running these places? Democrats. Democrats want to disarm you during the crime wave they created. All while their perverse welfare incentives are destroying the nuclear family, they encourage single motherhood and tear down traditional masculinity as toxic… They've embraced a drug culture, opening our borders and empowering drug cartels to just flood our country with narcotics. What kind of effect do you think this social demolition has on the American psyche? Do you think it's radicalizing people on the edge? It absolutely is. Democrat policies are killing our country. But they say your guns are. It's your fault for wanting to protect yourself during the crisis they have created.