President's speech calling for assault weapons ban sparks alarm on Twitter: ‘Biden wants to disarm Americans’

Conservatives and gun rights supporters were alarmed with President Joe Biden’s Thursday evening address encouraging a new "assault weapons" ban in America. Despite the president's claim he would never take "away anyone's guns," conservatives pointed out his proposals would do just that.

During the address, Biden lamented the loss of life in the recent mass shootings, like the one at a school in Uvalde, Texas, and proposed several bans he thought would minimize these hateful crimes.

"We need to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. And if we can't ban assault weapons, then we should raise the age to purchase them from 18 to 21," he declared. Biden added that the country also needs to "strengthen background checks; enact safe storage and red flag laws; repeal the immunity, that protect gun manufacturers from liability; address the mental health crisis, deepening the trauma of gun violence."

Though Biden insisted, "I want to be very clear – this is not about taking away anyone's guns. It is not about vilifying gun owners." Elsewhere in the speech, the commander-in-chief voiced his opinion again that the Second Amendment is "not absolute."

He also slammed Republican lawmakers for their reluctance in agreeing to these "commonsense measures," as he called them. Biden stated, "But, my God, the fact that the majority of the Senate Republicans don't want any of these proposals even to be debated or come up for a vote I find unconscionable. We can't fail the American people again."

Conservatives on Twitter weren’t buying the speech, calling it a thinly-veiled attempt to attack the Second Amendment and American gun owners.

Conservative activist and Republican congressional candidate Robby Starbuck cut to the heart of Biden’s message, tweeting, "Everything Joe Biden proposed today is a threat to the 2nd Amendment but the worst is repealing gun manufacturers’ immunity from liability. If they end up liable for every criminal who misuses a gun, they’ll go bankrupt and there won’t be ANY guns for sale. It’s a total gun ban."

"This is a communist takeover attempt," Starbuck added in another tweet.

Washington Times columnist Tim Young implied that Biden wants to disarm Americans because they’re his enemy. "Biden arms Ukraine because he believes them to be allies. Biden wants to disarm Americans because he believes them to be enemies," he tweeted.

Townhall.com managing editor Spencer Brown slammed the president for blaming the GOP, when Democrat-run cities like Chicago are dealing with high crime. "Biden made the GOP out to be the problem in his remarks on gun violence tonight. But in 2021, a dozen U.S. cities broke their homicide records. All of them are led by Democrats," he wrote.

"The answer to everything Joe Biden is saying is No," tweeted The Spectator contributing editor Stephen L. Miller while watching the speech.

Conservative commentator John Cardillo tweeted, "Until Hunter Biden is prosecuted for breaking federal gun laws by lying on his 4473, Dementia Man should keep his senile mouth shut on guns," referencing allegations that the president’s own son has purchased guns illegally in the past.

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk tweeted, "The lines were just drawn from The White House. Biden is coming for our guns. Time to get to work. [Good] luck, Joe."

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., called out Biden for his apparent hypocrisy on the subject. She tweeted, "Joe Biden wants to ban ‘assault weapons’ and ‘high capacity magazines’ yet Democrats refuse to prosecute violent crimes in Democrat cities all over the country, and refuse to protect your children at school with armed security. Same Democrats are protected by armed guards daily."

"Wow, inflation is so bad that Biden would rather talk about disarming Americans, destroying the Second Amendment, and attacking other civil liberties," tweeted Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton.

Conservative author Ann Coulter wrote, "Biden: The shooter at Sandy Hook came from a home that was full of guns! He also came from a home where his father had moved out BECAUSE THE KID WAS BONKERS. WHEN WILL WE DO SOMETHING ABOUT CRAZY PEOPLE? Hello? ACLU?"

Conservative writer Kyle Becker skewered Biden’s speech, tweeting, "ENOUGH with this bogus press conference, Biden. Your creepy whispering & yelling about statistical outliers won't change the facts about gun violence. There are 150 million law-abiding gun owners in the US. The worst gun crime is in Democrat-run cities with gun control. ENOUGH."

And conservative writer Carmine Sabia claimed Biden’s speech made it clear his administration is coming for Americans’ guns: "If you did not comprehend Joe Biden’s speech tonight yes they are coming for your guns. All of them. Allowing people to sue the gun manufacturers would end gun rights in the United States without having to change the Second Amendment."