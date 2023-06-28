JESSE WATTERS: Biden lost control and the whole country got a taste of his rage

Fox News host Jesse Watters reacts to President Biden being asked about his family’s business dealings on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

JESSE WATTERS: When you're the president of the United States, you have to channel your emotions strategically. You can't just snap out of the blue, and today, that's what Joe Biden did. He lost control and the whole country got a taste of his rage.

The press finally hit a nerve and Joe Biden just sent a message: "Don't you ever ask me that question again." This is an important moment in history right now. The press cannot buckle. The free press cannot wilt because the commander-in-chief tries to scare you out of following the facts. Joe Biden, astonishingly, has never been asked direct questions about his family's extortion racket, but it's becoming impossible for the press to make it invisible.