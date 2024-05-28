Jerry Seinfeld cries while remembering emotional trip to Israel after Oct. 7

Jerry Seinfeld got choked up on Tuesday while recalling his trip to Israel after October 7 and weighed in on the anti-Israel protests happening across the United States.

During a sit-down interview on "Honestly with Bari Weiss" from The Free Press, Seinfeld discussed recent incidents in which anti-Israel protesters heckled the Jewish-American comedian.

Earlier this month, one of Seinfeld's stand-up gigs in Virginia was interrupted by a protester who claimed the comedian was a "genocide supporter."

Seinfeld faced protesting hecklers during his Duke University commencement speech in May. Views from the ceremony showed a few students shouting "Free Palestine" and dozens walking out just as he was introduced.

Protesters also greeted the "Seinfeld" creator as he left the "State of the World Jewry Address" with Weiss in February. One of the agitators cursed at Seinfeld and called him "Nazi scum."

Seinfeld said on Tuesday that he often tells the audience he loves that young people are trying to get engaged with politics, but their "aim" needs to be corrected.

"It's so silly," he said. "It's like, you know, they want to, they want to express this sincere, intense rage. But again, a little off target."

Weiss then segued the conversation to Seinfeld's trip to Israel following the October 7 terrorist attacks by Hamas. He called the visit "the most powerful experience" of his life.

"Really?" Weiss asked.

Seinfeld then became visibly emotional.

"Sure, yeah," he said quietly.

When asked why, Seinfeld paused for a long moment. "You know, you just….you know."

"Are you thinking of someone in particular," Weiss added.

Seinfeld nodded and rubbed his nose before pulling a handkerchief out of his pocket.

"Sorry," he sniffled.

Seinfeld has faced public backlash over his open support for Israel as it wages war against Gaza for the deadly October 7 attack. Two days after the attack, he wrote an "I Stand With Israel" post on his Instagram account.

"I lived and worked on a Kibbutz in Israel when I was 16 and I have loved our Jewish homeland ever since," he wrote in a caption. "My heart is breaking from these attacks and atrocities. But we are also a very strong people in our hearts and minds."

Fox News' Lindsay Kornick contributed to this report.