Jennifer Griffin: Putin issued a 'strong threat' to NATO in latest speech

Jennifer Griffin , a Fox News national security correspondent, reported on Russian President Putin's ‘cryptic’ messages and strong threats to adversaries in his latest speech. Putin threatened immediate action against any country that attempts to intervene, and Griffin said it is now clear that he wants to take all of Ukraine.

JENNIFER GRIFFIN: Putin has forces in Brest, Belarus, just 125 miles from the Polish border. And what has been notable in his recent speeches is how he makes reference to not just Ukraine, but also Poland and Lithuania – cryptic references that have been noticed by U.S. and Western intelligence. Putin, also, in his televised remarks last night, which we've now learned were recorded on Monday, said he wanted to de-Nazi-ify Ukraine. He also had a veiled threat to NATO. Here's what he said: 'For those who could be tempted to intervene from outside, whoever tries to hinder us, and even more so to create threats to our country, to our people, should know that Russia's response will be immediate, and it will lead you to such consequences that you have never encountered in your history.'

A very strong threat from Vladimir Putin. There have been air raid sirens, as we've been reporting in the far west of Ukraine. Remember, Russia has forces in that sliver of land called Transnistria, a breakaway part of Moldova, and they could easily move across the flat western part of Ukraine. What's clear from last night's opening of pre-assault fires to suppress the Ukraine Air Defense Forces and command and control military locations across the country is that Putin wants all of Ukraine.

