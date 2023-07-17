Jen Psaki suggests Republican investigating Bidens may be 'co-opted by a foreign agent'

Former Biden spokesperson turned MSNBC host Jen Psaki and Congressman Jamie Raskin, D-Md., took aim at House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., suggesting that he has been "co-opted by a foreign agent" during an interview Sunday.

"How concerned are you that James Comer," Psaki asked Raskin Sunday, "was knowingly, unknowingly, working with, co-opted by a foreign agent?"

"I am just concerned that the House Oversight Committee, which has a very proud history," Raskin said, "is suddenly being compromised in a really serious way. Our legitimacy is being eroded by the tactics adopted by Chairman Comer."

IRS WHISTLEBLOWERS ALLEGING POLITICAL INTERFERENCE IN HUNTER BIDEN PROBE TO TESTIFY IN HOUSE

Raskin, who sits on the Oversight Committee, and Rep. Dan Goldman, D-N.Y., issued a letter to Comer requesting information about Gal Luft, a Biden family whistleblower who has been indicted by the Justice Department, per a Politico report.

Raskin also claimed Sunday that House Republicans are on a "wild goose chase" of the Biden family.

"[House Republicans] essentially have said, ‘we will validate anybody who will say anything about the Bidens,’" the Democratic lawmaker argued.

"There are real issues that are confronting our people," Raskin continued, "and [Republicans] are off on this wild goose chase related to Hunter Biden and Joe Biden, and they’re main witnesses are people who are fleeing justice in America," referring to Luft.

COMER OPPOSES A HUNTER BIDEN PROBE SPECIAL COUNSEL: 'RIDICULOUS IDEA'

Psaki and Raskin attacks on Comer come after reports that IRS whistleblower Gary Shapely will testify in front of Congress on Wednesday. Shapely is one of multiple IRS whistleblowers who have "provided information about how the Justice Department refused to follow evidence that implicated Joe Biden, tipped off Hunter Biden’s attorneys, allowed the clock to run out with respect to certain charges, and put Hunter Biden on the path to a sweetheart plea deal," according to a House Oversight Committee press release.

The whistleblowers have alleged that officials at the Justice Department, FBI and IRS interfered in the investigation into Hunter Biden, and said decisions in the case seemed to be "influenced by politics." They also alleged that federal prosecutors blocked lines of questioning related to President Biden, and said the U.S. attorney in charge of the probe, David Weiss, did not have full authority to bring charges.

Their testimony comes as the committee investigates the Biden family's business dealings.

"Since taking the gavel in January, the Committee on Oversight and Accountability has made rapid progress in our investigation into the Biden family’s domestic and international business dealings to determine whether these activities compromise U.S. national security and President Biden’s ability to lead with impartiality," Comer said in a statement. "From the thousands of financial records we’ve obtained, we know the Biden family set up over 20 shell companies, engaged in intentionally complicated financial transactions with foreign adversaries, and made a concerted effort to hide the payments and avoid scrutiny."

Comer said the whistleblowers have confirmed "many findings of our investigation."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News’ Brooke Singman contributed to this report.