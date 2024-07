MSNBC host Jen Psaki declared Vice President Kamala Harris is the best candidate to replace President Biden as the Democratic nominee if he withdraws, while mourning the "sexist" and "racist" country that might reject her.

The former Biden flack made the point during a Wednesday interview on the "Pod Save America" podcast, singing Harris’ praises as a campaigner and communicator. She also defended the vice president from criticism that she’s too unpopular a candidate for the top of the ticket.

"There’s a lot of really amazing Democrats on the bench, but because of the timeline and everything, I think it is clearly Kamala Harris," Psaki told podcast co-host Jon Lovett about Harris being the best alternative to Biden.

However, she later posed a theory as to why the vice president isn't more popular: "It’s almost like public opinion hasn’t caught up with what she is doing out there, and also we live in a country that is sexist and racist, so, like, there is that."

Psaki’s comments come as pressure builds within the Democratic Party to get Biden to step aside following his disastrous debate performance against former President Trump last month.

Following the debate, Psaki called out her former boss’ performance on X, stating, "It was a bad debate. I have no doubt they were tough, strategic and direct. (Believe me I have seen them in action) but prep does not always determine the outcome. Biden was bad. Important convos about what happens next. But if you are directing your ire at ‘prep’ you are not talking about the right things."

The former press secretary has also given voice to those saying Biden needs to leave, and warned Democrats in recent days that "the clock is ticking" for them to make a move on whether to replace him or not.

During her conversation with Lovett, Psaki discussed alternatives for Biden, saying, "There is a question out there that, again, I think campaigns are talking about, about the alternative." She continued, noting that the best option is "very clearly" Harris.

Psaki lamented the fact that the vice president isn’t a more popular replacement.

"I don’t know why there hasn’t been kind of an overwhelming ‘Kamala would be a great president and she would be a fierce, amazing campaigner,’ right?" she said.

After issuing her warning about some Americans being "sexist and racist," Psaki clarified, "Not everybody at all, but there is a level of it that does impact elections."