Biden's former press secretary Jen Psaki admits ABC interview was 'just okay'

MSNBC host and former White House press secretary Jen Psaki admitted Sunday that President Biden’s recent interview may not be enough to help her former boss.

Psaki opened her show remarking on Democratic figures beginning to call on the president to step down following his disastrous debate against former President Trump back in June. In the week following the debate, Biden sat down for an interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos to try and push back against the critics.

However, Psaki noted, it probably wasn’t enough to turn the tide.

"I would say it went just okay for the president," Psaki said. "In many ways, people watching saw what they wanted to see, because for some, he looks better than he did at the debate. He did. He was more clear. He seemed much better prepared to make his case against Trump. There were also some moments — not just one — that did not go well."

THE EYEBROW-RAISING MOMENTS FROM BIDEN’S ABC INTERVIEW: DOING THE ‘GOODEST’ JOB HE CAN

She remarked that Biden seemed "in denial" about the state of the race against Trump and did little to assure his supporters about his stamina.

"When the interview ended, it left us all in this sort of purgatory for the moment. It was better than the debate, not a home run at all. Even if it was a home run, one interview definitely doesn’t have the capacity to change the perception out there of 72% of voters, according to a CBS poll, who do not believe that Biden has the mental or cognitive health to serve. Even the White House and the campaign know that," Psaki said.

During her monologue, Psaki also stated that the "panic" within the Democratic Party has not died down with most people unsure about the next step.

"The questions I know I’m getting from text messages from friends, from family are twofold: What’s going to happen and what is the best path forward?" Psaki said. "And I’m not going to sit here this afternoon and tell you I know the answer to either question."

Regarding Democrats keen on replacing Biden, she warned that any alternate path would need to start soon since the Democratic National Convention and the election are fast approaching.

REP. SCHIFF EXPRESSES DOUBTS AS TO WHETHER BIDEN CAN BEAT TRUMP: ‘DEBATE RIGHTFULLY RAISED QUESTIONS’

"The clock is ticking. That’s just a fact," Psaki said.

Psaki previously worked as the White House press secretary under Biden until May 2022. Shortly afterward, she was hired as an MSNBC contributor before finally hosting her own show "Inside with Jen Psaki" in 2023.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP