Rep. Schiff expresses doubts as to whether Biden can beat Trump: ‘Debate rightfully raised questions’

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., admitted to having doubts on Sunday about whether President Biden can beat former President Trump following Biden’s sluggish debate performance late last month.

Though Schiff praised Biden’s accomplishments as president during an interview on "Meet The Press," he told NBC News anchor Kristen Welker that his age is the major factor weighing down the presidential race and that he should really consider whether running is the best choice.

"But the performance on the debate stage I think rightfully raised questions among the American people about whether the president has the vigor to defeat Donald Trump," Schiff, who is running for Senate, told Welker.

Schiff is the latest Democratic lawmaker to question whether Biden should run for re-election following his debate performance, which prompted many in the party and in the media to admit that the president’s cognitive ability is a serious weak point that could cost him re-election.

Several of Schiff’s colleagues have called on Biden to end his re-election campaign, though the lawmaker did not endorse that move, maintaining it is Biden’s decision to make.

Welker prompted the Democrat, asking, "Based on what you saw, do you think he is still the strongest candidate to beat former President Trump?"

"Ultimately, this is a decision President Biden will have to make and President Biden alone," Schiff answered, and continued by touting the president’s first term accomplishments.

"But I would say this, he has been an extraordinary president. He has created millions and millions of jobs. He has expanded and strengthened our NATO alliances. He has brought back manufacturing in this country. He has brought about the most aggressive attack on climate change. He has done more in one term than most presidents ever do no matter how many terms they get."

Schiff went on to say that the race between Biden and Trump "should not be even close" given the former’s accomplishments and the latter’s "terrible record," but admitted that "there’s only one reason it is close and that’s the president’s age."

Again, Schiff refused to endorse whether Biden should stay in the race, instead saying that the president should strive to find the best answer to that himself. It could be to drop out or it could be to stay in.

"What I would advise the president is, seek out the opinions of people you trust. He’s obviously talked to his family about this and that’s important, but he should seek out people with some distance and objectivity. He should seek out pollsters who are not his own pollsters. He should take a moment to make the best-informed judgment and if the judgment is run, then run hard and beat that S.O.B."

Welker again pressed Schiff on his opinion on whether Biden can beat Trump, to which the lawmaker reiterated that it’s Biden’s decision and that he will come to the best one.

"I think if the president takes the time to consult people and has an open mind about this, he will do what Joe Biden always does which is he will make the best decision," he repeated.

The White House and Biden campaign did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment on Schiff's statements.