Jeff Van Drew: They're trying to change America into the 'global new world'

Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., highlighted White House economic adviser Brian Deese's comment on how achieving "liberal world order" is their most important concern on "The Ingraham Angle."

REP. JEFF VAN DREW: What the hell is he talking about is a good question. And I will tell you that he is telling the truth from his perspective. This is what these people want. This is what the liberal majority wants, actually, in Congress. It's what the liberal majority wants in every aspect. The billionaires that are around the world, the woke and the crazy celebrities that are out there. What do they want to do real quick? They want to make sure that we don't have a supply chain.

They want to make sure we don't have real law and order. They want to make sure that our borders are open and that we're just letting everybody come in. They want to make sure that anybody, anytime, everywhere, can vote if they want to. They're trying to change America into part of the global new world and this global order.

