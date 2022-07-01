Expand / Collapse search
Greg Gutfeld: Biden official's 'liberal world order' comment is one of the biggest reveals in history

Greg Gutfeld says to the Democratic Party you're either woke or you're broke

Fox News Staff
Gutfeld reacts to Biden official's remark on 'liberal world order' Video

Gutfeld reacts to Biden official's remark on 'liberal world order'

Greg Gutfeld and 'The Five' co-hosts weigh in on a Biden administration official defending inflation and high gas prices as necessary to protect the 'future of the liberal world order.'

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld and co-hosts of "The Five" reacted to a Biden administration official defending high gas prices and inflation as necessary to defending the "liberal world order."

MCENANY SLAMS BIDEN'S OFFICIAL'S REMARK ON ‘LIBERAL WORLD ORDER’: ‘THEY’RE ADMITTING IT'S INTENTIONAL'

GREG GUTFELD: What a scary fast trip from America first to America last. That "liberal world order" phrase used to be something you might hear somebody on infomercials say – I'm sorry InfoWars say. But it actually was said, it was actually said out loud. That one sound bite should be in every commercial for every Republican campaign. You should play that liberal world order blurb to truckers, to parents buying food, to delivery workers, because it's this kind of, it's one of the biggest, like, reveals in history, in political history.

This article was written by Fox News staff.