Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Progressives are pushing an anti-American agenda in vulnerable populations: Civil rights icon

Bob Woodson says without 1776 there would be no Juneteenth

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
People of color have shed their blood for this country: Civil rights expert Video

People of color have shed their blood for this country: Civil rights expert

Civil rights icon Bob Woodson told 'The Ingraham Angle' that progressives are pushing an anti-American agenda in 'vulnerable communities.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Woodson Center president and founder Bob Woodson weighed in on the connection between Juneteenth and July 4th on "The Ingraham Angle."

BOB WOODSON: It's devastating, I know, for more vulnerable populations. Particularly in the Black community, progressives are pushing this anti-American agenda and using America's birth defect of slavery as a bludgeon against the country. 

JUNETEENTH: WHAT IS IT AND WHY DO WE CELEBRATE IT?

One person even saying that she's going to celebrate Juneteenth, but not 1776. Well, she doesn't understand that if it was not for 1776, there would be no Juneteenth. That Black Americans have sacrificed, has demonstrated their commitment to these values and ideals of ours by the shedding of their blood. Blacks fought in every war that this country has ever had. Every war we've fought and not a single Black was ever convicted of treason.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

People of color are risking their lives to come to the United States: Civil rights expert Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.