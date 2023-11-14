Jeff Bezos' fiancée insists 'our lives are pretty normal' in glowing piece about $200K dresses, trips to space

Jeff Bezos’ fiancée, Lauren Sanchez, insisted the couple's "lives are pretty normal" in a glowing Vogue feature that details a life that is far from common, detailing everything from a bidding war with Kim Kardashian over a $200,000 dress to trips to space.

Vogue’s profile, "Lauren Sanchez Is Looking to the Future," details the ultra-lavish life of the soon-to-be wife of Bezos, who is among the richest people in the world. It begins with Sanchez taking Vogue writer Chloe Malle on a "helicopter tour of the vast West Texas ranch where Bezos spends holidays and launches rockets from his Blue Origin space facility" and the tidbit that her pink diamond engagement ring is "possibly viewable from space."

Vogue noted that Bezos’ yacht is "the largest in the world," and their recent engagement party included Leonardo DiCaprio, Bill Gates and Queen Rania of Jordan as guests.

Throughout the feature, Malle noted that Sanchez has helped transform Bezos from "round-shouldered online bookseller to Tony Stark titan of industry and the third richest man in the world," and essentially made him cool in the process.

"Over a decade ago, Sánchez earned her fixed-wing pilot’s license and then trained to become certified as a helicopter pilot. Following a successful run as a TV newscaster, she formed an aerial production company that has consulted on films such as ‘Dunkirk’ and now shoots all of Blue Origin’s launches," Malle wrote. "She’s also inspired Bezos to get his pilot’s license, and she talks about helicopters the way teenage equestriennes talk about their horses: ‘Isn’t she gorgeous?’"

The lengthy feature included a shoot with famed photographer Annie Leibovitz, where Sanchez was captured in a variety of sultry poses.

The couple, who became engaged earlier this year, are still deciding on details of their sure-to-be-lavish wedding, but she’s made up her mind on taking his name.

"Uh, yes, one hundred percent. I am looking forward to being Mrs. Bezos," Sanchez said.

The Vogue feature then noted that Bezos made margaritas for Sanchez and Malle inside Bezos’ "low-slung ranch building turned space-themed bar named for the boundary between Earth and space" decorated with space memorabilia. Sanchez described crying when her fiancé was aboard his company Blue Origin’s first crewed flight to space in 2021, noting that she had "silver feather necklaces made for the whole crew."

Sanchez plans to go to space herself in the near future, with five other women she declined to name. She also told Vogue that she recently "had chaps and Western jackets made for everyone for a horseback camping trip" before insisting the power couple is just like everybody else.

"Our lives are pretty normal," she told Vogue.

A few paragraphs after insisting she lives a normal life, Vogue detailed Sanchez's bidding war with Kardashian over a $200,000 Balenciaga dress during a recent auction. Once it was clear both high-powered women wanted the item, the fundraiser offered to make two. They paid $200,000 apiece and will travel to Paris together for a fitting.

"Lauren and I are always sending DMs building each other up," Kardashian told Vogue. "Every time there’s a look that we like, she’ll say, ‘WOW,’ or, ‘OMG you look amazing.’ She’s such a girl’s girl."

The profile notes Kardashian was at a recent lunch to celebrate Sanchez, which featured a fondant helicopter cake. Vogue also detailed her friendship with Kris Jenner, a hike she took "to explore the 10,000 Year Clock" and detailed charitable efforts that include a "a $10 billion commitment to climate solutions."

