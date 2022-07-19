Jeanine Pirro on Biden's push for electric cars: He's forgetting the 'average American' can't afford them

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Jeanine Pirro ripped the Biden administration Tuesday on "The Five" for continuing to push electric vehicles and for taking credit for falling gas prices, despite shifting blame to Putin and oil companies for high prices.

JUDGE JEANINE PIRRO: Here’s what I think: When Joe Biden came out and told the mom-and-pop gas stations to lower the prices, they all got scared of Joe and thought we better lower the price of gas. That is all hogwash. What this guy is doing now is taking credit for something he didn’t do. And now he declares this emergency, everybody’s going to say oh, my gosh, what are we going to do, there’s not going to be any gas even though he is taking credit for more gas, they’ve now got to buy an electric vehicle and the average one costs $64,000.

STICKERS BLAST BIDEN AT GAS PUMPS

The average car costs $46,000. The average American doesn’t have a new car. So the average American, and when Pete Buttigieg says, you may pay a little more on your car payment, the average American doesn’t have a car payment. The average American is driving a car that he or she has had for a long time, and they are not making payments. The car is paid for, it’s old, they are just surviving and deciding if they have enough gas to go to work and to buy the food they need and the sad part of all of this is that they don’t understand America.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

They don’t understand what is going on in America. They just say buy an electric vehicle or the government should get electric vehicles. We don’t have the infrastructure for electric vehicles. And I’m not going to tell you who it is, but the guy that I buy some of my cars from, he says to me, I am buying one, I don’t even like it. I don’t want to drive it. I can’t drive it anywhere but around town. Let me finish. This is all make-believe nonsense where America is not supporting these green lunatics!

WATCH THE FULL DISCUSSION HERE: