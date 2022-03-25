Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Digital Originals
Published

Activists march through DC demanding Biden declare a climate emergency

The DC protest was part of a global climate strike

By Lisa Bennatan , Jon Michael Raasch | Fox News
close
Activists march through DC demanding Biden declare a climate emergency Video

Activists march through DC demanding Biden declare a climate emergency

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Youth activists marched through the nation's capital Friday afternoon demanding President Biden declare a climate emergency. 

"Our politicians, including Democrats, do not seem to care about climate change," one protester, Alex, told Fox News. "They only pretend to care about it when it's useful for them winning votes."

Climate activist holds "there's no bureaucracy if the world is on fire" sign as she marches towards the U.S. Capitol

Climate activist holds "there's no bureaucracy if the world is on fire" sign as she marches towards the U.S. Capitol (Fox News Digital)

BIDEN'S CLIMATE AGENDA ‘CREATED THE PERFECT STORM FOR PUTIN,’ REPUBLICANS SAY

The crowd of climate activists gathered outside the White House before marching to the Capitol building. The protest was part of a global climate strike demanding Biden "end all fossil fuel projects," "ensure a just and immediate transition to renewable energies," "hold polluters accountable," and "declare a climate emergency," according to the Action Network's event page.

WATCH:

Activists march through DC demanding Biden declare a climate emergency Video

"If President Biden and his party won't fight for us, why should we fight to re-elect them?" the strike's pamphlet read.

Biden needs to "ban fossil fuels and rely on American sustainable energy," one environmental health student told Fox News. "This is our world. We need to do something about it before it's too late."

Climate activists gathered outside the White House Friday afternoon

Climate activists gathered outside the White House Friday afternoon (Fox News Digital)

Many activists said they felt they weren't being heard.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Politicians need to start listening to the younger generations," one activist told Fox News. "This is the planet we have to live with the rest of our lives, and we want them to be long lives."

Climate activists marched from the White House to the U.S. Capitol

Climate activists marched from the White House to the U.S. Capitol (Fox News Digital)

One woman said it's time for Biden to "declare a climate emergency" and "move America towards renewable energy."

Another activist said Biden needs to do "everything in his power to secure the Green New Deal."

Lisa Bennatan is an associate producer/writer for Fox News Digital Originals. Follow her on Twitter @LisaBennatan and Instagram @Lisa_Bennatan

More from Politics