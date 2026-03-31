JD Vance releasing book about faith journey, conversion to Catholicism

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Vice President JD Vance, who converted to the Roman Catholic faith as an adult, will be releasing a book about the story of his conversion later this spring.

HarperCollins Publishers imprint Harper told the Associated Press Tuesday that his book, "Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith," will be released June 16. Vance is among many Millennials and members of Gen Z who are rejecting the secularism of recent years and converting specifically to the Catholic Church.

"The story of how I regained my faith, of course, only happened because I had lost it to begin with," Vance, 41, said in a statement to the National Catholic Reporter (NCR). "The interesting question that hangs over this book, and over my mind, is why I ever strayed from the path. Why the Christian faith of my youth failed to properly take root."

NCR suggested the move to release a book may indicate Vance’s political ambitions. Vance is widely considered a likely 2028 candidate for the Republican nomination.

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"Presidential hopefuls often, though not always, release books before launching a campaign, giving them a moment in the spotlight before new audiences and a chance to crystallize their message embarking on a campaign," the news outlet observed, noting that many potential Democratic contenders either already have published recent books or are in the process of doing so.

HarperCollins previously released Vance’s smash-hit "Hillbilly Elegy," his 2016 memoir about his upbringing in Ohio. The book was later adapted into a movie on Netflix.

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Vance has reportedly worked on the book since 2019, the same year he converted to Catholicism. He has spoken out multiple times about the need for Christian values to restore America.

In 2025, he used Catholic theology to defend the Trump administration’s deportation policies, citing a concept from medieval Catholic theology known in Latin as "ordo amoris," which he has said describes a hierarchy of care: prioritizing the family first, then the neighbor, community, fellow citizens and lastly those from other regions.

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The Associated Press noted Vance would be the first vice president "in recent memory" to release a book while still in office.

Vance was elected to the U.S. Senate in Ohio in 2022 and was tapped as President Donald Trump's running mate on the winning 2024 ticket. He took office at age 40 as one of the youngest vice presidents in American history.

Vance met with Pope Francis last April, one day before the pontiff's death.

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