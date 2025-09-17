JD Vance blames Kirk assassination on 'left-wing political radicalization' of shooter

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Vice President JD Vance issued scathing words to those questioning the motive of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk’s accused killer on "Jesse Watters Primetime" Wednesday.

After citing several sources involved in the investigation, the vice president blamed Kirk’s killing on "left-wing political radicalization."

"My friend is dead because of left-wing political radicalization," Vance argued. "And if you want to cut that sh-- out, then be honest about it, and look yourself in the mirror."

JD VANCE DECLARES THERE IS 'NO UNITY' WITH PEOPLE WHO CELEBRATE CHARLIE KIRK'S ASSASSINATION

According to court documents, the mother of Tyler Robinson, Kirk’s suspected assassin, said Robinson had "become more political," leaning left and supporting "pro-gay and trans rights."

On Tuesday, Utah County District Attorney Jeff Gray read aloud Robinson’s alleged explanation in text messages to his transgender roommate for assassinating Kirk.

"I had enough of [Kirk’s] hatred," Robinson wrote Sept. 10. "Some hate can’t be negotiated out."

Robinson has been charged with aggravated murder and six other felonies by Utah prosecutors, who intend to seek the death penalty.

CHARLIE KIRK’S STRONG STANCE ON DEATH PENALTY RESURFACES AFTER UTAH ASSASSINATION

As the nation debates Robinson’s motive for killing Kirk, Vance told Fox News host Jesse Watters the conservative activist’s death is not a "both sides problem."

"You look at every ounce of evidence that we have, and it is clear," Vance said. "This is a person who grew up in a pretty normal family, actually had a pretty good home life, who was radicalized by the far left, by the social networks of the far left, by the ideas of the far left, and got so far down the path of radicalization that he killed my friend."

The Republican vice president also addressed whether the firings of those celebrating Kirk’s assassination is constitutional as employees lose their jobs and college students face expulsion for praising Kirk’s death.

JD VANCE PENS HEARTFELT TRIBUTE TO CHARLIE KIRK AFTER ASSASSINATION: ‘YOU RAN A GOOD RACE, MY FRIEND’

"The First Amendment protects a lot of very ugly speech," Vance explained. "But if you celebrate Charlie Kirk's death, you should not be protected from being fired for being a disgusting person."

When Watters asked Vance how he views the celebrations, Vance listed a couple of questions he would ask the "disgusting" people in question.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL COVERAGE OF CHARLIE KIRK'S ASSASSINATION

"I would ask if you were the kind of person who feels joy at the death of a grieving mother and grieving children, what bad decisions have led you to where you are today?" Vance responded. "And why don't you get back on the right path?"

On Monday, the vice president hosted an episode of "The Charlie Kirk Show" in honor of his late friend, saying he would not be in office without Kirk.

VICE PRESIDENT JD VANCE ESCORTS CHARLIE KIRK'S CASKET BEFORE FLIGHT ON AIR FORCE TWO FROM UTAH TO ARIZONA

"Obviously, the president makes the final determination, but it takes a team effort, and Charlie was part of that team," Vance said.

Vance also served as a pallbearer for Kirk when he carried his casket onto Air Force Two in Utah. The plane transported Kirk’s remains to Arizona Sept. 12.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Turning Point USA will hold a memorial for its founder in Arizona Sunday at State Farm Stadium, home of the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals.