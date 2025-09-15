JD Vance declares there is 'no unity' with people who celebrate Charlie Kirk's assassination

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Vice President JD Vance said there is "no unity" with radical leftists who cheered on Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk’s assassination and attacked his family on Monday.

Vance filled in for his "dear friend" on Kirk’s program "The Charlie Kirk Show" where he expressed his thoughts after Kirk was shot and killed during a campus event at Utah Valley University last week.

Though he acknowledged receiving condolences from Democratic friends and former Senate colleagues, Vance was more disturbed at the number of people online who were seen justifying or even celebrating Kirk’s murder.

VANCE SAYS HE OWES 'SO MUCH' TO CHARLIE KIRK WHILE GUEST-HOSTING SHOW, PRAISES 'VISIONARY' CONSERVATIVE LEADER

He sympathized with several calls for political unity in the aftermath, but declared "real unity can be found only after climbing the mountain of truth" and acknowledging a problem of political violence growing on the far left.

"There is no unity with people who scream at children over their parents' politics," Vance said. "There is no unity with someone who lies about what Charlie Kirk said in order to excuse his murder. There is no unity with someone who harasses an innocent family the day after the father of that family lost a dear friend. There is no unity with the people who celebrate Charlie Kirk's assassination."

Vance added, "And there is no unity with the people who fund these articles, who pay the salaries of these terrorist sympathizers, who argue that Charlie Kirk, a loving husband and father, deserved a shot to the neck because he spoke words with which they disagree."

WASHINGTON POST COLUMNIST FIRED OVER SOCIAL MEDIA POSTS AFTER CHARLIE KIRK'S ASSASSINATION

The vice president told viewers to call out and inform employers of people who openly celebrate political assassination to foster a more civil society.

"I am desperate for our country to be united in condemnation of the actions and the ideas that killed my friend. I want it so badly that I will tell you a difficult truth. We can only have it with people who acknowledge that political violence is unacceptable and when we work to dismantle the institutions that promote violence and terrorism in our own country," Vance said.

In the aftermath of Kirk’s murder, there have been several reports of people ranging from media analysts to teachers to doctors having been fired or reprimanded over public comments that celebrated the murder or suggested Kirk’s rhetoric was to blame.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Kirk was a close confidant of Vance’s both personally and politically and considered by Vance to have been pivotal in President Donald Trump’s decision to choose him as a running mate in the 2024 election.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Vance also escorted Kirk’s casket aboard Air Force Two to return him to his home state of Arizona on Thursday.